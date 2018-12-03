The Art of Building photography contest has announced the top 12 shots that have made it through to their final.

The competition, run by the Chartered Institute of Building (CIOB), celebrates creativity in the construction industry, with a cash prize of £3,500 for the winner.

The finalists beat thousands of other entrants and now face a public vote to find the winning shot.

Here are the 12 photos in the final.

Sunset above the skyscraper, taken in St Petersburg, Russia, by Mikhail Proskalov

Image copyright Mikhail Proskalov

21 inches, taken in Bijar, Iran, by Jamshid Farajvand

Image copyright Jamshid Farajvand

Hope Hole, taken in Qom, Iran, by Rasol Bayati

Image copyright Rasol Bayati

Christmas in Fish Skeleton, taken in New York, USA, by Yi Cherne Juang

Image copyright Yi Cherne Juang

Casa Confetti, taken in Utrecht, Netherlands, by Hans Wichmann

Image copyright Hans Wichmann

Urban Mountain, taken in Baku, Azerbaijan, by Hamed Younesi

Image copyright Hamed Younesi

Avala, taken in Serbia, by David Meredith

Image copyright David Meredith

Spiral, taken in Edinburgh, Scotland, by Shahbaz Majeed

Image copyright Shahbaz Majeed

Working Overtime, taken in Manitoba, Canada, by Beverly Jay

Image copyright Beverly Jay

White Women, taken in Medina, Saudi Arabia, by Hossein Farahani

Image copyright Hossein Farahani

Roof Resident, taken in Nuremberg, Germany, by Ana Tchankvetadze

Image copyright Ana Tchankvetadze

Swans, taken in Naples, Italy, by Roberto Conte

Image copyright Roberto Conte

The competition public vote can be found at the Art of Building website.