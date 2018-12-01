In Pictures

Week in pictures: 24 - 30 November 2018

  • 1 December 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A woman runs from tear gas holding two of her children Image copyright Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters
Image caption Maria Meza (centre), an asylum seeker from Honduras runs away from tear gas with her five-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (left) and Cheili Mejia Meza (right) in front of the border wall between the US and Mexico in Tijuana.
Presentational white space
A museum worker stands on a cherry-picker whilst working on a large decorated column Image copyright Leon Neal / Getty Images
Image caption A conservator works on one half of a cast of the Roman Trajan's Column memorial at a press preview of the exhibition Cast Courts at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.
Presentational white space
A large effigy is burned in the street Image copyright NOEL CELIS / AFP
Image caption Activists burn an effigy of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte near the US Embassy in Manila during the commemoration of the 155th birthday of revolutionary leader Andres Bonifacio.
Presentational white space
A riot officer holds back protesters Image copyright BULENT KILIC / AFP
Image caption A Turkish riot police officer reacts during clashes with women's rights activists as they try to march to Taksim Square to protest against gender violence in Istanbul on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.
Presentational white space
A woman holds her child whilst she stands on a scale Image copyright AFP
Image caption Yemeni mother Nadia Nahari holds her five-year-old son Abdelrahman Manhash, who is suffering from severe malnutrition and weighs 11lb (5kg), as she stands on a weighing scale at a treatment clinic in the Khokha district in the western province of Hodeidah.
Presentational white space
A group of men lift the lid off of a sarcophagus Image copyright KHALED DESOUKI / AFP
Image caption A sarcophagus discovered intact is opened by Egypt's Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Enany (second from right) and others on the west bank of the Nile, north of the southern Egyptian city of Luxor.
Presentational white space
A pig in a red cloak and a wizard hat Image copyright Mikhail Tereshchenko / Getty Images
Image caption Pigs in hats are brought to a press conference in Moscow, Russia, for the forthcoming 2019 new year celebrations. According to the Chinese zodiac, 2019 is the Year of the Pig.
Presentational white space
A surfer surfs a wave Image copyright Owen Humphreys / PA
Image caption A surfer at Tynemouth takes advantage of the windy conditions as Storm Diana hits parts of the UK.
Presentational white space
Transgender performers are seen in colourful costumes Image copyright LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA / AFP
Image caption Transgender performers participate in a rally advocating gay rights in Bangkok.
Presentational white space
People decorate a tall Christmas tree using ladders Image copyright Steve Parsons / PA
Image caption Final preparations are made to a 20ft Nordmann fir Christmas tree in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, UK.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

Related Topics

More on this story