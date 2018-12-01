Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Kim Kyung-Hoon / Reuters Image caption Maria Meza (centre), an asylum seeker from Honduras runs away from tear gas with her five-year-old twin daughters Saira Mejia Meza (left) and Cheili Mejia Meza (right) in front of the border wall between the US and Mexico in Tijuana.

Image copyright Leon Neal / Getty Images Image caption A conservator works on one half of a cast of the Roman Trajan's Column memorial at a press preview of the exhibition Cast Courts at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Image copyright NOEL CELIS / AFP Image caption Activists burn an effigy of Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte near the US Embassy in Manila during the commemoration of the 155th birthday of revolutionary leader Andres Bonifacio.

Image copyright BULENT KILIC / AFP Image caption A Turkish riot police officer reacts during clashes with women's rights activists as they try to march to Taksim Square to protest against gender violence in Istanbul on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Yemeni mother Nadia Nahari holds her five-year-old son Abdelrahman Manhash, who is suffering from severe malnutrition and weighs 11lb (5kg), as she stands on a weighing scale at a treatment clinic in the Khokha district in the western province of Hodeidah.

Image copyright KHALED DESOUKI / AFP Image caption A sarcophagus discovered intact is opened by Egypt's Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Enany (second from right) and others on the west bank of the Nile, north of the southern Egyptian city of Luxor.

Image copyright Mikhail Tereshchenko / Getty Images Image caption Pigs in hats are brought to a press conference in Moscow, Russia, for the forthcoming 2019 new year celebrations. According to the Chinese zodiac, 2019 is the Year of the Pig.

Image copyright Owen Humphreys / PA Image caption A surfer at Tynemouth takes advantage of the windy conditions as Storm Diana hits parts of the UK.

Image copyright LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA / AFP Image caption Transgender performers participate in a rally advocating gay rights in Bangkok.

Image copyright Steve Parsons / PA Image caption Final preparations are made to a 20ft Nordmann fir Christmas tree in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, UK.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.