Your pictures on the theme of 'abundance'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "abundance".
Nikos Christidis
Nikos Christidis: "There is certainly no shortage of chilli peppers in Bangkok's food markets. I wonder how many delicious green curries one can make with all these."
Mike Finn
Mike Finn: "So many geese, so much noise - seen at a specialist farm in Worcestershire."
Andrew Waterhouse
Andrew Waterhouse: "Emerging from the underground metro in Barcelona, we stumbled across this gigantic vending machine. We spent ages lost in the abundance of bright colours."
Kerry Hazel
Kerry Hazel: "Leather slip-on shoes and cases for sale in Granada, Spain."
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "Bicycle parking in the city of Alkmaar, the Netherlands."
Elaine Donovan
Elaine Donovan: "An abundance of leaves seen on a hike."
Susie Hill-Haimes
Susie Hill-Haimes: "My friend and I went to Siem Reap, Cambodia, to take part in the 10km (six-mile) run. We had the day before to explore and saw this amazing cart stacked with an abundance of wicker and rattan products."
Olivier Guiberteau
Olivier Guiberteau: "An abundant collection of colourful fruit on a market stall in Funchal, on the island of Madeira, Portugal."
Verna Evans
Verna Evans: "This lucky wood pigeon found an abundance of berries to feed on in this London garden."
Olivia Palmer
Olivia Palmer took this colourful photo of heather.