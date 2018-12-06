Your pictures on the theme of 'abundance'

  • 6 December 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "abundance".

  • Person with red and green chillies Nikos Christidis

    Nikos Christidis: "There is certainly no shortage of chilli peppers in Bangkok's food markets. I wonder how many delicious green curries one can make with all these."

  • A large number of geese outdoors Mike Finn

    Mike Finn: "So many geese, so much noise - seen at a specialist farm in Worcestershire."

  • Bottles and snacks Andrew Waterhouse

    Andrew Waterhouse: "Emerging from the underground metro in Barcelona, we stumbled across this gigantic vending machine. We spent ages lost in the abundance of bright colours."

  • Colourful shoes Kerry Hazel

    Kerry Hazel: "Leather slip-on shoes and cases for sale in Granada, Spain."

  • Parked bicycles Doris Enders

    Doris Enders: "Bicycle parking in the city of Alkmaar, the Netherlands."

  • Fallen leaves Elaine Donovan

    Elaine Donovan: "An abundance of leaves seen on a hike."

  • Man pulling a cart filled with items Susie Hill-Haimes

    Susie Hill-Haimes: "My friend and I went to Siem Reap, Cambodia, to take part in the 10km (six-mile) run. We had the day before to explore and saw this amazing cart stacked with an abundance of wicker and rattan products."

  • Colourful fruit Olivier Guiberteau

    Olivier Guiberteau: "An abundant collection of colourful fruit on a market stall in Funchal, on the island of Madeira, Portugal."

  • Wood pigeon with red berries Verna Evans

    Verna Evans: "This lucky wood pigeon found an abundance of berries to feed on in this London garden."

  • Pink and white plants Olivia Palmer

    And finally, Olivia Palmer took this colourful photo of heather. The next theme is "opposites" and the deadline for your entries is 11 December. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

