In Pictures

Week in pictures: 1 - 7 December 2018

  • 8 December 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Protesters wearing yellow vests near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France Image copyright Stephane Mahe/REUTERS
Image caption Protesters take to the streets near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. The 'yellow vest' protests began against a rise in fuel taxes but have since spread to take in other issues, including education reform.
Presentational white space
Former President George W Bush speaks at the state funeral for his father, former President George HW Bush Image copyright Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS
Image caption Former US President George W Bush pays an emotional tribute to his father, President George HW Bush, at a state funeral in Washington. Mr Bush senior, who served as the 41st US president between 1989 and 1993, died at the age of 94.
Presentational white space
Competitors warm up ahead of the start of the London Santa Run, in Victoria Park Image copyright Peter Nicholls/REUTERS
Image caption Competitors warm up ahead of the London Santa Run, in Victoria Park. Now in its tenth year, runners raise money for charity as they compete on 5km and 10km routes.
Presentational white space
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest Image copyright Sara Aliaga/REUTERS
Image caption Demonstrators clash with riot police in La Paz during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales' bid for re-election in 2019.
Presentational white space
Members of Dance Centre Kenya gather before the start of a production Image copyright YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP
Image caption Members of Dance Centre Kenya gather before the start of a production of The Nutcracker at the National Theatre in Nairobi. Founded in early 2015, the centre teaches more than 500 students from a variety of different backgrounds, with training based on the Royal Academy of Dance syllabus.
Presentational white space
Czech artist Radovan Zivny sculpts a nativity scene from sand at Piazza San Pietro in The Vatican Image copyright TIZIANA FABI/AFP
Image caption Czech artist Radovan Zivny sculpts a nativity scene from sand at Piazza San Pietro in The Vatican.
Presentational white space
Participants gather during a traditional hunting contest with tamed golden eagles and hawks Image copyright Pavel Mikheyev/REUTERS
Image caption Participants gather during a traditional hunting contest, involving tamed golden eagles and hawks, in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
Presentational white space
A young vendor sifts charcoal at his stall in Herat, Afghanistan Image copyright HOSHANG HASHIMI/AFP
Image caption A young vendor sifts charcoal at his stall in Herat, Afghanistan.
Presentational white space
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband singer Nick Jonas Image copyright Adnan Abidi/REUTERS
Image caption Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their wedding reception in New Delhi, India. Ms Chopra's Ralph Lauren-designed dress included a 75ft veil and more than two million mother-of-pearl sequins.
Presentational white space
The Duchess of Cornwall with two reindeers and their handlers Image copyright Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA
Image caption The Duchess of Cornwall meets reindeers Dancer (left) and Blitzen (right) in the gardens of Clarence House, London.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

Related Topics