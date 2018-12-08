Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Stephane Mahe/REUTERS Image caption Protesters take to the streets near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris. The 'yellow vest' protests began against a rise in fuel taxes but have since spread to take in other issues, including education reform.

Image copyright Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS Image caption Former US President George W Bush pays an emotional tribute to his father, President George HW Bush, at a state funeral in Washington. Mr Bush senior, who served as the 41st US president between 1989 and 1993, died at the age of 94.

Image copyright Peter Nicholls/REUTERS Image caption Competitors warm up ahead of the London Santa Run, in Victoria Park. Now in its tenth year, runners raise money for charity as they compete on 5km and 10km routes.

Image copyright Sara Aliaga/REUTERS Image caption Demonstrators clash with riot police in La Paz during a protest against Bolivia's President Evo Morales' bid for re-election in 2019.

Image copyright YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP Image caption Members of Dance Centre Kenya gather before the start of a production of The Nutcracker at the National Theatre in Nairobi. Founded in early 2015, the centre teaches more than 500 students from a variety of different backgrounds, with training based on the Royal Academy of Dance syllabus.

Image copyright TIZIANA FABI/AFP Image caption Czech artist Radovan Zivny sculpts a nativity scene from sand at Piazza San Pietro in The Vatican.

Image copyright Pavel Mikheyev/REUTERS Image caption Participants gather during a traditional hunting contest, involving tamed golden eagles and hawks, in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Image copyright HOSHANG HASHIMI/AFP Image caption A young vendor sifts charcoal at his stall in Herat, Afghanistan.

Image copyright Adnan Abidi/REUTERS Image caption Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their wedding reception in New Delhi, India. Ms Chopra's Ralph Lauren-designed dress included a 75ft veil and more than two million mother-of-pearl sequins.

Image copyright Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Image caption The Duchess of Cornwall meets reindeers Dancer (left) and Blitzen (right) in the gardens of Clarence House, London.

