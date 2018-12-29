Reader's pictures of the year 2018

  • 29 December 2018

Throughout the year, you've been sending us your amazing photographs and these are some of the highlights.

  • A man looks out of the window Eric Etchart

    Eric Etchart: "I took this shot in the Eurostar on my way to Paris for a long holiday weekend. This man sitting near me spent the journey looking out of the window."

  • Heron Fishing Miles Gomme

    Miles Gomme: "A heron waits for fish."

  • Boys waiting for a corner kick during a game of football on Arthunkal Beach, Kerala, India. SUJITH SUDARSAN

    Sujith Sudarsan: "Boys wait for a corner kick to be taken during a game of football on Arthunkal Beach, in Kerala, India."

  • A desert storm Carlos Grasso

    Carlos Grasso: "The harsh weather conditions, the dust storms and the hyper-dry soil make the Burning Man festival experience very challenging for many - but I still love it. Or, in other words, [it's] the one place your body hates but you still want desperately to go back each year."

  • A man applies make-up Guy Needham

    Guy Needham: "I took this photograph in the Western Highlands of Papua New Guinea. I’d spent some time there already with the Huli tribe, when I was invited to watch this man prepare for a traditional gathering called a sing-sing."

  • A group of penguins Gordon Petersen

    Gordon Petersen: "Emperor penguin chicks at Atka Bay Rookery, Weddell Sea, Antarctica. Emperor penguins have no natural predators on the ice, so these chicks were very excited to come over and check us out."

  • A hot air balloon over the forest Paul Fowler

    Paul Fowler: "I spent a summer's day in the sky, following a hot air balloon ride over woods and fields near the Chateau de Chenonceau, in France's Loire Valley."

  • An underground cave Joydeep Grover

    Joydeep Grover: "I was not expecting such a beautiful still water reflection when we went deep underground in the Cheddar Gorge caves, near Somerset, last year. It was absolutely mesmerising."

  • An underground station Rahul Tukol

    Rahul Tukol: "One of Munich's many avant-garde U-bahn stations, in Germany."

  • Passers-by on the street Kari Bjorn Thorleifsson

    Kari Bjorn Thorleifsson: "This photo was taken on the corner of 7th Avenue and 32nd Street, New York, between 16:00 and 18:00 as people rush to Pennsylvania Station to catch the trains."

  • Rainy reflections of adverts. Bergina Leka

    Bergina Leka: "A rainy night in Piccadilly Circus."

  • An ice cream melting on the pavement after it has been dropped to the ground. Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "Disaster struck. Tears were shed."‌

  • A mother and child lie on the floor Hannah Moore

    Hannah Moore: "My daughter and I were getting ready to shower, when we decided to take this picture. It will always remind me not of how our hair looked but of a golden age when I was as much her world as she will always be mine."

  • A man reads in front of a large teddy bear Graham Bolton

    Graham Bolton: "A chance photo taken while having lunch behind St Paul's, also known as the Actors' Church, in Covent Garden, a couple of years ago. The man was busy with his paper and the bear was obviously interested in what he was doing."

  • A cracked coffee cup next to the river Elena Romantseva

    Elena Romantseva: "Yesterday happened to be my favourite cup's last coffee time. It was a beautiful morning near the Neva River that flows through Saint Petersburg, Russia."

  • Glasses, candles and an open book Prema Kakade

    Prema Kakade: "In 1940s India, girls often weren't educated. This photograph is dedicated to my mother-in-law, a self-taught lady, who learned to read and write the English language with the help of an English-to-Marathi dictionary by her side."

  • Stars and orange sky over Arizona. Douglas Taylor

    Douglas Taylor: "This image of the summer night skies came about while chasing a lightning storm in southern Arizona. The passing thunderstorm moved south towards the border and the night skies began to clear overhead, unveiling the Milky Way alongside the distant storm."

  • Firecrackers in the street David Campbell-Lenaghan

    David Campbell-Lenaghan: "Community groups who dress up as devils parade the streets during certain festivals in Barcelona. La Merce is one such event. The devils run up the streets with bangers and handheld fireworks. Lots of bangs and fire are the order of the day."

  • An abstract picture of backlit ice Marcus Ludewig

    Marcus Ludewig: "This picture is a bit of a happy accident. Cleaning up after our local summer festival, I put half a bag of leftover ice into part of the candyfloss machine and got this amazing mix of colour."

  • Snow on a plant Lucy Bell

    Lucy Bell: "Snow on leaves, taken with a pinhole camera."

  • Stairs surrounded by trees and smoke with rays of sunlight shining through Karen Crawcour

    Karen Crawcour: "Otherwise known as Dragon Jaw Mountain, Ham Rong is situated right in the centre of Sapa[, Vietnam]. This photo was taken at the entrance stairs - a local was burning rubbish nearby and the smoke mingled with the sunlight filtering through the trees to create a magical quality to the pathway."

  • Incense rises up from leaves Pubarun Basu

    Pubarun Basu: "This is a ritual performed by the Santhal tribes in Nepal and India, where the young women of the community pray for the first time under the guidance of the elders. The younger generation are always blessed while under the shadows of the elders."

  • A long exposure light stream Sophie Chick

    Sophie Chick: "At FolkEast festival in Woodbridge, Suffolk, we stumbled across a performer using a fibre-optic whip. I asked if I could take photos and her friend standing nearby encouraged me to make the exposure time longer and longer."

  • A girl stands in a pink coat Reste Andrada

    Reste Andrada: "Just for one day, I wish I could be as strong and determined as this girl. While I was visiting a village called Miheleu, Romania, she noticed my camera and politely asked if I could take a picture of her with her new pink jacket. Against all odds, she manages to keep her chin up and be hopeful."

  • A group of trees through the window Les Bateman

    Les Bateman: "A blurred view from my car's window of flowering jacaranda trees during an early morning rainstorm in Pretoria[, South Africa]."

  • Cyclists through a warehouse window PIOTR LISOWSKI

    Piotr Lisowski: "A view through the windows of an enduro biking track lit by steel wool."

  • Two chimpanzees on a pier Gunther De Bruyne

    Gunther de Bruyne: "This portrait of Bornean orangutans was made in the Tanjung Puting National Park, in Indonesia. The national park is known for this critically endangered species. However, habitat destruction by logging and mining (most of it illegal) keeps on lowering the numbers of this magnificent great ape."

  • A spider emerging from a leaf Mridul Panda

    Mridul Panda: "A tiny beautiful spider is roaming around his shelter and I captured this photo of him, in the forest of Jajpur, India."

  • A window display of wigs Katy Hulland

    Katy Hulland: "The neon front of this wig shop makes it stand out from the dimly lit bars and Mexican taquerias down this side street in the centre of Boston, Massachusetts. The window display only hints at the vast number of wigs contained inside."

  • The moon superimposed into a composite image Will Fellingham

    Will Fellingham: "A reminder of how fast we are all moving in time and space, and how important it is to stop every now and then to look around us as these celestial events pass us by."

  • Skyscrapers in Dubai amongst the mist Saba Mushtaq

    Saba Mushtaq: "On our fantastic journey from tropical Kuala Lumpur to the Dubai desert, I began to truly appreciate how nature can beautify even the most concrete of jungles. I took this using my phone during a foggy sunrise, from the 31st floor while getting my daughter ready for school."

  • Dandelion metal sculptures Caroline Boyfield

    Caroline Boyfield: "A stainless steel sculpture of dandelion clocks against a misty sky provides a still and atmospheric image."

  • A play on a Chinese mountain DIMITRA STASINOPOULOU

    Dimitra Stasinopoulou: "This was taken during a performance in a theatre at an altitude of over 3,000m [10,000ft] on the Jade Dragon Snow Mountain, Lijiang, in the Yunnan province of China."

  • A boy makes a dog fly Samantha Coleman

    Samantha Coleman: "Anything is possible."