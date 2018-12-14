Your pictures on the theme of 'opposites'

Chinmay Patel: "Saw this sign in a gold-rush era California town in the Sierra Foothills. What should be opposites are pointing in the same direction." Remember our next theme is the last one before Christmas (where we will be taking a couple of weeks' break) and the theme is "decorations". The deadline for your entries is 18 December. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.