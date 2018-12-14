Your pictures on the theme of 'opposites'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "opposites".
Elaine Farrell
Elaine Farrell: "Photo taken in a tunnel in Amsterdam. One side is for pedestrians, the other for cyclists. The pedestrian side is tiled and throws off amazing light, while the opposite is dark and industrial in look. The dark arc of tile on the right really adds to the symmetrical feel of the photo."
Simin Zeng
Simin Zeng photographed a dog who had spotted a supersize version of himself while his owner seems unfazed.
Nicola Taggart
Nicola Taggart: "Some Siskin birds were eating from a bird feeder in the New Forest. The two in the picture amused me."
Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand: "This photograph was taken on the main island, Santa Cruz, of the Galapagos archipelago. The island is surprisingly developed, but the giant tortoises seem to take it in their slow stride."
Verna Evans
Verna Evans: "New Ted belongs to my son, whereas Old Ted belonged to my mum."
Elisa Decker
Elisa Decker: "A young woman sketches Houdon's Winter at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City."
Pauline Parmee
Pauline Parmee: "Camels surrounded by green in the Middle East is the opposite of what we expected. The Khareef [monsoon] each August brings wind, fog and rain to Salalah in Southern Oman and the lucky camels have a feast."
Daniel Furon
Daniel Furon: "Front is smiling, back is not."
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "The cross-country skier climbs the hill using a herringbone technique and slides down again leaving smooth, curved tracks."
Dave Smith
Dave Smith: "Do the opposite. Every time I see this occur on a busy street corner, I smile and think, 'don't follow the crowd'. It's a symbolic reminder to do the opposite, chart your own course and follow your dreams."
Chinmay Patel
Chinmay Patel: "Saw this sign in a gold-rush era California town in the Sierra Foothills. What should be opposites are pointing in the same direction." Remember our next theme is the last one before Christmas (where we will be taking a couple of weeks' break) and the theme is "decorations". The deadline for your entries is 18 December. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.