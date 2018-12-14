Image copyright Steven Sandner Image caption Steven Sandner spotted this spectacular display in Australia

A Geminid meteor shower has been spotted by stargazing enthusiasts from around the world.

Here is a selection of your photos.

The Geminid meteors are pieces of rocky debris from an extinct comet, racing round the Solar System, in an orbit.

Image copyright Jonas Yip Image caption "Despite the cold, I managed to capture a meteor streak," says Jonas Yip who took this scene on Lancing Beach in West Sussex, England

The Geminid meteors originate from a rocky asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon, and each year, the Earth passes through a trail of debris left by the asteroid as it travels around the Sun.

Image copyright Chris Pomeroy Image caption Chris Pomeroy took this photo from a peak in Brecon Beacons National Park in Wales

When the debris hits Earth's atmosphere they burn up, producing streaks of light known as meteors.

Image copyright David Greer Image caption David Greer said: "I took the photo last night in Al Quadra desert in Dubai."

Appearing in bursts of two or three, Geminids travel slower and burn brighter than most other meteors - creating long, glowing arcs of white, yellow, blue, red and green.

Image copyright Richard Hopkins Image caption Richard Hopkins in Hampshire, England, says: "The picture shows the Pleiades at the top, the constellation of Taurus the bull on the left with the bright red star Aldeberan and the green comet at the bottom right, and I also caught a Geminid meteor."

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.