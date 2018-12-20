Your pictures on the theme of 'decoration'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "decoration".
-
Robin Wood
Robin Wood: "Cat helping to make sure every last decoration is in just the right place."
-
Carole Deuitch
Carole Deuitch: "Taken at a garden centre near Unionville, Ontario. I needed some cheerful decoration for the table and these Christmas crackers fit the bill."
-
Gordon Henderson
Gordon Henderson: "I took this photo of some Christmas decorations in Livingston shopping centre recently whilst trying out my lens ball and am very pleased with the results."
-
Alessandra Distefano
Alessandra Distefano: "Christmas decoration in London. The display is apparently a throwback to Regent Street’s first set of Christmas lights, which went up in 1954."
-
Rob Moksa
Rob Moksa: "A couple of workers assembling the artificial Christmas tree in the main square of Chota, Cajamarca, Peru."
-
Kellie Reed
Kellie Reed: "I managed, after much fiddling, to get a light positioned behind this clear decoration. It seems as though the ballerina glows while she dances."
-
Rohini Gupta
Rohini Gupta: "I came across this beautiful stall with its exhaustive variety of Christmas baubles at this year's Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany."
-
Baiju K P
Baiju K P: "Diwali, the festival of lights in India, is a cause for decorations. A rangoli decoration in the front gate of the house is in progress."
-
Andreas Demuth
Andreas Demuth: "In October 2015 we visited Sardinia. In the provincial town of Iglesias, we encountered this wonderful decoration of Via Matteotti with a multitude of colourful umbrellas."
-
Jenny Downing
And finally, Jenny Downing made this collage of Christmas wreaths decorating doors.