Your pictures on the theme of 'decoration'

  • 20 December 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "decoration".

  • Cat with tree decorations Robin Wood

    Robin Wood: "Cat helping to make sure every last decoration is in just the right place."

  • Christmas crackers Carole Deuitch

    Carole Deuitch: "Taken at a garden centre near Unionville, Ontario. I needed some cheerful decoration for the table and these Christmas crackers fit the bill."

  • Christmas decorations viewed through a sphere Gordon Henderson

    Gordon Henderson: "I took this photo of some Christmas decorations in Livingston shopping centre recently whilst trying out my lens ball and am very pleased with the results."

  • Christmas lights Alessandra Distefano

    Alessandra Distefano: "Christmas decoration in London. The display is apparently a throwback to Regent Street’s first set of Christmas lights, which went up in 1954."

  • Workers assembling an artificial Christmas tree Rob Moksa

    Rob Moksa: "A couple of workers assembling the artificial Christmas tree in the main square of Chota, Cajamarca, Peru."

  • Illuminated ballerina tree decoration Kellie Reed

    Kellie Reed: "I managed, after much fiddling, to get a light positioned behind this clear decoration. It seems as though the ballerina glows while she dances."

  • Stall with Christmas decorations Rohini Gupta

    Rohini Gupta: "I came across this beautiful stall with its exhaustive variety of Christmas baubles at this year's Christkindlesmarkt in Nuremberg, Germany."

  • People drawing on the ground Baiju K P

    Baiju K P: "Diwali, the festival of lights in India, is a cause for decorations. A rangoli decoration in the front gate of the house is in progress."

  • Suspended umbrellas Andreas Demuth

    Andreas Demuth: "In October 2015 we visited Sardinia. In the provincial town of Iglesias, we encountered this wonderful decoration of Via Matteotti with a multitude of colourful umbrellas."

  • Collage of Christmas wreaths on doors Jenny Downing

    And finally, Jenny Downing made this collage of Christmas wreaths decorating doors. The next theme is "inspiration" and the deadline for your entries is 8 January 2019. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

