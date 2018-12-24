In Pictures

In pictures: World celebrates Christmas

  • 24 December 2018

Services are being held around the world as Christians mark the birth of Christ.

Here is our selection of some of the best images so far.

Pope Francis kneels down to pray during a Christmas Eve mass to mark the birth of Jesus Christ at St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption At a Christmas Eve mass in the Vatican, Pope Francis urged more "sharing and giving", denouncing the "insatiable greed" of modern consumerism
Presentational white space
A girl attends a Christmas Eve mass in Cairo, Egypt Image copyright EPA
Image caption In Egypt, this little girl listened attentively during a church service in Cairo
Presentational white space
A couple kiss during a Christmas Eve ceremony at St Antuan Church in Istanbul, Turkey Image copyright EPA
Image caption Meanwhile, this couple kissed by a Christmas tree in Istanbul, Turkey
Presentational white space
In Taiwan, people pose for pictures with a cardboard cutout of Pope Francis in the Catholic Holy Family Church in Taipei Image copyright EPA
Image caption A cardboard cutout of Pope Francis turned up at this church in Taipei, Taiwan
Presentational white space
An altar boys holds a cross before a mass at the Notre Dame de Kinshasa cathedral in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo Image copyright Reuters
Image caption These altar boys played a key role during celebrations in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo
Presentational white space
A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America trying to reach the United States, celebrates Christmas, at a temporary shelter in Tijuana, Mexico Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A young boy, part of a group of thousands of migrants travelling from Central America to the US, celebrates at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico
Presentational white space
A priest prepares for a Christmas Eve mass for "yellow vests" protesters near a roundabout in Somain, northern France Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption In France, so-called "yellow vests" protesters held a service at a roundabout in the northern town of Somain
Presentational white space
A woman prays at the Xishiku Catholic Church in Beijing, China Image copyright EPA
Image caption This woman prayed in silence at a church in Beijing, China
Presentational white space
A Christian expatriate community attends a mass at Santa Maria Church in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A Christian community attended a mass at Santa Maria Church in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Presentational white space

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.