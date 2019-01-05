In Pictures

Week in pictures: 29 December 2018 - 4 January 2019

  • 5 January 2019

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A man dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, helps a member of the Cryophile amateur winter swimmers club into the icy waters of the Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, 30 December 2018. Image copyright Ilya Naymushin/REUTERS
Image caption A man dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, helps a member of the Cryophile amateur winter swimmers' club into the icy waters of the Yenisei River during an event marking the Christmas and New Year season in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
Presentational white space
Floyd Mayweather knocks down Tenshin Nasukawa in the first round of their boxing match at the Saitama Super Arena, Tokyo, Japan, 31 December, 2018 Image copyright Issei Kato/REUTERS
Image caption Floyd Mayweather knocks down Tenshin Nasukawa during an exhibition boxing match at the Saitama Super Arena. The American former five-weight world champion needed only 140 seconds to beat the Japanese kickboxer in Tokyo.
Presentational white space
Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) agents count votes during an electricity cut while watched by observers at Kiwele college in Lubumbashi on 30 December 2018, following the close of polls in the country's presidential, provincial and national elections. Image copyright CAROLINE THIRION/AFP
Image caption After two years of delays, the Democratic Republic of Congo voted in presidential elections. Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) agents count votes during an electricity cut, while watched by observers at Kiwele college in Lubumbashi.
Presentational white space
Fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Sydney Opera House during the midnight show during New Year's Eve celebrations on 31 December 2018 in Sydney, Australia. Image copyright Brett Hemmings/Getty Images
Image caption A wave of celebrations illuminated the skies above cities around the world to welcome the arrival of the new year. The fireworks over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia lasted for 12 minutes.
Presentational white space
Pope Francis plays with a ball as members of Circus of Cuba perform during the Wednesday general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, 2 January 2019. Image copyright Tony Gentile/REUTERS
Image caption Pope Francis plays with a ball as members of Circus of Cuba perform during the Wednesday general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican.
Presentational white space
Brazilian President-elect Jair Bolsonaro (L) and wife Michele (2-L) head to the Planalto Palace on a Rolls-Royce, for a ceremony in which Bolsonaro will receive the presidential band from his predecessor, Michel Temer, in Brasilia, Brazil, 1 January 2019. Image copyright ANTONIO LACERDA/EPA
Image caption An unruly horse slows the procession as new Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and wife Michelle head to the Planalto Palace on a Rolls-Royce for his swearing-in ceremony, in Brasilia, Brazil.
Presentational white space
The Great Belt Bridge is seen after traffic has been closed in both directions due to a train accident in Denmark, January 2, 2019. Image copyright Tim K Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix/REUTERS
Image caption The Great Belt Bridge is seen after traffic has been closed in both directions because of a train accident in Denmark. A commuter train is believed to have been hit by a trailer from a passing freight train during a heavy storm.
Presentational white space
Police remove members of Kerala Students Union, the student wing of India's main opposition Congress party, as they take part in a protest after two women entered the Sabarimala temple, in Kochi, India, 2 January 2019. Image copyright Sivaram V/REUTERS
Image caption Police remove members of Kerala Students Union, the student wing of India's main opposition Congress party, as they take part in a protest after women entered the Sabarimala temple, in Kochi. A centuries old ban was broken when two women walked into a South Indian shrine. A Supreme Court decision in September 2018 overturned the ban but protesters had stopped women from entering.
Presentational white space
Ice sculptures illuminated by coloured lights are seen at annual ice festival, in the northern city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China. 4 January 2019. Image copyright Tyrone Siu/REUTERS
Image caption People visit the annual ice festival in the city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China.
Presentational white space

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

Related Topics