Your pictures on the theme of 'inspiration'

Nina Sherman: "I was taking a photograph of these colourful newspaper stands in Chinatown, London when this gentleman walked past clutching a placard that read 'don't worry, be happy and smile'. It certainly inspired me to smile!" The next theme is "forgotten objects" and the deadline for your entries is 15 January. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.