Your pictures on the theme of 'inspiration'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "inspiration".
Paul Granahan
Paul Granahan took this photo near Crater Lake, Oregon, USA. "I wanted to capture the way the hills disappeared into the early morning mist. I was inspired by the view from this location which was enhanced by smoke from the forest fires, which are a common occurrence in the pine forests."
Cecil Franklin
Cecil Franklin: "My granddad, a keen amateur photographer, took this photo of my mum when she was in her third year of art college back in the 50s. It shows her wearing a dress she designed and printed herself. She is adding the finishing touches to a sculpture she made, which was commissioned for a school in Carlisle."
Charlie Roeber
Charlie Roeber: "While looking for a waterfall in the North Georgia mountains in the USA, I came across this small country chapel."
Warren Salmon
Warren Salmon took this photograph at the Mesa Arch in Canyonlands National Park, Utah.
CJ Photo
C Jameson: "What could possibly be more inspiring to a small boy - stormy sky, choppy waves and fast lifeboats?"
Oliver Furniss
Oliver Furniss's submission is an old photograph of his grandfather Ronnie Stevens collecting money for the Sheffield Air Force. "He is in the model aircraft and was collecting money around the streets of Sheffield, close to the steel factories of the city, which were bombed during the war. It is around 1941, just after the Battle of Britain. He has inspired me to follow my dreams and always do the right thing."
Chris Himsworth
Chris Himsworth: "This house at Wasdale Head in Cumbria is the start of many people's walk into the surrounding fells."
alison morgan harrison-lee
Alison Morgan Harrison-Lee: "I took this photo on 27 December near Ganthorpe, North Yorkshire. It is taken in the middle of a muddy trail run. I had an aching back and legs from a hilly bike ride the day before and when I saw the sun burning through the mist into the woods, I became inspired to carry on."
emma reed
Emma Reed says drag queens inspire her to be positive, happy and individual: "I have recently been working with some incredible drag queens who each share their characteristics and unique personalities through their fashion choices and facial expressions."
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "This is the tallest of seven Buddhist statues (known as the Buduruwagala rock carvings) that were hewn into the rock face back in the 6th Century. The statues are visited by the devout as well as just a few tourists! They are situated in a peaceful, atmospheric spot, with echoing birdsong virtually the only sound, it's a truly awe-inspiring sight."
Jackie Rushby
Jackie Rushby: "I saw a picture of Eileen Donan Castle on a biscuit tin, which inspired me to travel up to Scotland to see it for myself."
Nina Sherman
Nina Sherman: "I was taking a photograph of these colourful newspaper stands in Chinatown, London when this gentleman walked past clutching a placard that read 'don't worry, be happy and smile'. It certainly inspired me to smile!"