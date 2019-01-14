Snow covers Washington as US shutdown continues
- 14 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
As a partial government shutdown continues in the US, the longest in its history, residents of the Washington area woke on Sunday to find that heavy snow had fallen overnight.
Still more snow is expected to fall, but here are pictures showing the scenes in Washington on Sunday:
.