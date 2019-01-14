As a partial government shutdown continues in the US, the longest in its history, residents of the Washington area woke on Sunday to find that heavy snow had fallen overnight.

Image copyright Reuters

Still more snow is expected to fall, but here are pictures showing the scenes in Washington on Sunday:

Image copyright EPA Image caption Winter Storm Gia brought the first snow of the year to Washington

Image copyright AFP Image caption People took to Capitol Hill to sled down the slope

Image copyright EPA Image caption Snow blanketed a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in Lafayette Square

Image copyright AFP Image caption US Park Service workers had to clear snow from the White House driveway

Image copyright AFP Image caption Snowball fights ensued on the National Mall

Image copyright AFP Image caption Three women were seen walking in Rock Creek Park dressed in American Revolution outfits

Image copyright AFP Image caption A man used a kite to snowboard on the National Mall next to the Washington Monument

Image copyright AFP Image caption A homeless man was seen resting above a warm air vent near the White House.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Photographer Ting Shen caught this shot of a hawk diving to catch prey in the snow on the National Mall

Image copyright EPA Image caption Vinny the dog was wrapped up warm with its owner in Fairfax Station, Virginia

