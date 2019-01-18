Your pictures on the theme of 'forgotten objects'

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "forgotten objects".

  • An arrangement of old Wellington boots crockery, caps and a fire extinguisher from the bottom of Lake Windermere Dayve Ward

    Dayve Ward: "Six years ago Paul Rose (the intrepid explorer) had an idea of clearing some of the flotsam and jetsam that lay at the bottom of Windermere in the Lake District. Paul had the idea of bringing a handful of divers he knew to help. That handful grew to over 260 plus 100 on-shore volunteers! This is one of the images I made."

  • Old ballet shoes Susan Riggs

    Susan Riggs: "I recently found my very loved, very worn ballet shoes from when I was a teenager. I've just started ballet again after a 22 year gap."

  • An abandoned pizza restaurant Henry Matthiessen III

    Henry Matthiessen III: "Bombfire Pizza was the creation of Tom Holman who passed in March 2018. Bombfire was a popular, ongoing, ever-changing customer-interactive piece of art, which now sits abandoned, cold and alone, only a thought for those who remember Tom and his oasis from the seriousness of life. Bombfire sat nestled on the banks of the Mississippi River in Sabula, Iowa."

  • Snow-covered clothes hanging to dry Toderici Remus

    Toderici Remus: "In Romania, often the authorities are taken by surprise by the winter and snow, but apparently so is the population. It is the case of a poor house at the edge of the village Cheresig where a family of six lives in a cottage, where only a single room can be heated and where they all sleep. Before Christmas, an NGO visited them to bring clothes and gifts for the children, but the clothes were forgotten while out to dry, and froze instead."

  • Washed-up plastic items Jonathan Beamish

    Jonathan Beamish took this picture of washed-up plastic while working on a project about the Thames Foreshore and some of the odd things people find at low tide.

  • An old abandoned tractor Peter Dulis

    Peter Dulis's picture of a 1936 Corbitt truck: "I found this beauty in a ghost town mine just outside of Jerome, Arizona. Located high on top of Cleopatra Hill, this baby needed chains on its tyres to get around in winter time."

  • An abandoned school Chris Jones

    Chris Jones: "This one-room school sits in the corner of a wheat field in Washington State, forgotten by all except the farmer who plants right up to the front door. It's laudable that the farmer provided land for this school but impossible to say who attended, as there isn't a home in sight."

  • Porth Wen Brickworks Richard Digby

    Richard Digby: "An image of the disused Porth Wen Brickworks, just outside Amlwch on the northern side of Anglesey, Wales. The image was taken using a large format 5x4in press camera, to which I attached a 7in Aero-Ektar f/2.5, a slightly radioactive lens stripped from a World War II-era aerial reconnaissance camera."

  • Old mannequin behind fly-tipped window frames Helen Duvall

    Helen Duvall: "This mannequin was sold at a farmer's auction in Devon as a job lot with a trailer and general junk. Her name, Julie, was written on her forehead. Tucked under my arm, with a camera in my hand, I took her into the woods near my home feeling rather concerned at what the neighbours might think if they were to see me. As I walked through the woodland, I came across this old council window frame buried underneath the ivy. I lifted it up, opened the window and it seemed a perfect marriage for Julie - the transition, as I imagined it, from a flashy high fashion window to the end of her modelling career."

  • Old rusting cars Silke Mildenberger

    Silke Mildenberger: "Forgotten cars are ageing and slowly disappearing in a forest in Maine, US."

  • A couple embracing whilst holding their phones Mike Ribbans

    Mike Ribbans at the City of Arts and Sciences, Valencia: "If you look carefully it becomes clear that their phones are, for the time being, forgotten objects."

  • An abandoned union pacific train car Holly Manktelow

    Holly Manktelow: "My new husband and I came across this forgotten object on our honeymoon in the US last year. This original Union Pacific train car can be found in the ghost town of Rhyolite in the Nevada desert."

  • Crystal radio coils, switches, model train parts, vacuum tubes, and assorted wires. Snell Mills

    Snell Mills: "My grandfather and grandmother raised four girls in a one-bath, two-bedroom, 1000-square foot bungalow in Tennessee during the middle of the 20th Century. They had a one-cow barn behind the house which my grandfather turned into his refuge as he was severely outnumbered and sometimes needed an escape. Wood working, electronics, and model trains kept him occupied. He built cubbyholes for various items and stuffed them full of crystal radio coils, switches, model train parts, vacuum tubes, and assorted wire and insulators needed to keep things running in the early years of the electronic age."

  • A dog Roseanne Bateman

    And finally, Roseanne Bateman sent this picture of a previously abandoned dog, who has since been adopted. The next theme is "glass and steel" and the deadline for your entries is 22 January. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

