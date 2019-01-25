Your pictures on the theme of 'glass and steel'

  • 25 January 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "glass and steel".

  • Suspended stairs and an escalator Gordon Calder

    Gordon Calder: "I was visiting Liverpool for the first time a few years ago and stumbled across this amazing staircase and escalator combination."

  • The Guggenheim Museum Andy Lawlor

    Andy Lawlor photographed the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain.

  • Reflections of buildings breathing a geometric pattern Mateusz Kosto

    Mateusz Kosto: "I love architecture photography which I started to take almost two years ago. I love looking for extraordinary shapes, perfect form and everything unusual."

  • A steel worker at work Chris Frazer Smith

    Chris Smith: "Steel fabrication has a strong history in the county of Hertfordshire going back to the 1930s post World War One when there was a need for steel and alloy parts for military aircraft and vehicles as well as domestic construction."

  • The beehive installation at Kew Gardens Rachel Oldroyd

    Rachel Oldroyd: "This picture was taken at Kew Gardens, looking up through a huge temporary structure representing a beehive."

  • A corridor in the Remembrance Hall of the Nagasaki Peace Memorial Hall for the Atomic Bomb Victims Helen Copley

    Helen Copley: "Glass and steel pillars bring light from above into the subterranean Remembrance Hall of the Nagasaki Peace Memorial Hall for the Atomic Bomb Victims. Steel shelves hold books containing the names of the victims. In front of the shelves, tributes such as colourful paper cranes are left on a wooden bench."

  • Two men on a bridge Clive Jarman

    Clive Jarman, who took this picture of the Adur Ferry Bridge in Shoreham, West Sussex, says: "Two guys stopped to speak to each other creating ghost-like images."

  • Flowers through a window Ian Watson

    Ian Watson took this picture of flowers through a train window.

  • Man man looks through a broken window in Sri Lanka Sarah Keggin

    Sarah Keggin: "This picture was taken in Sri Lanka when another train pulled alongside ours at a station. I love the old man's face peeking through the broken glass."

  • A view of the Vatican through a window Kevin J.A. Johnson

    Kevin Johnson took this picture of the Vatican during his studies in Rome.

  • A tinted picture of a station roof Richard Kaye

    And finally, Richard Kaye sent us this hand-tinted screen print of a London train station. The next theme is "waiting" and the deadline for your entries is 29 January. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

