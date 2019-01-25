Your pictures on the theme of 'glass and steel'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "glass and steel".
Gordon Calder
Gordon Calder: "I was visiting Liverpool for the first time a few years ago and stumbled across this amazing staircase and escalator combination."
Andy Lawlor
Andy Lawlor photographed the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao, Spain.
Mateusz Kosto
Mateusz Kosto: "I love architecture photography which I started to take almost two years ago. I love looking for extraordinary shapes, perfect form and everything unusual."
Chris Frazer Smith
Chris Smith: "Steel fabrication has a strong history in the county of Hertfordshire going back to the 1930s post World War One when there was a need for steel and alloy parts for military aircraft and vehicles as well as domestic construction."
Rachel Oldroyd
Rachel Oldroyd: "This picture was taken at Kew Gardens, looking up through a huge temporary structure representing a beehive."
Helen Copley
Helen Copley: "Glass and steel pillars bring light from above into the subterranean Remembrance Hall of the Nagasaki Peace Memorial Hall for the Atomic Bomb Victims. Steel shelves hold books containing the names of the victims. In front of the shelves, tributes such as colourful paper cranes are left on a wooden bench."
Clive Jarman
Clive Jarman, who took this picture of the Adur Ferry Bridge in Shoreham, West Sussex, says: "Two guys stopped to speak to each other creating ghost-like images."
Ian Watson
Ian Watson took this picture of flowers through a train window.
Sarah Keggin
Sarah Keggin: "This picture was taken in Sri Lanka when another train pulled alongside ours at a station. I love the old man's face peeking through the broken glass."
Kevin J.A. Johnson
Kevin Johnson took this picture of the Vatican during his studies in Rome.
Richard Kaye
And finally, Richard Kaye sent us this hand-tinted screen print of a London train station.