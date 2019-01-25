Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Vasily Fedosenko / Reuters Image caption Switzerland's Alexia Paganini during her performance at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Minsk, Belarus.

Image copyright Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images Image caption Members of the public view Dippy the dinosaur as it went on show at Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow, Scotland. Diplodocus carnegii, a sauropod, was named after Andrew Carnegie who funded the excavation in Wyoming in 1899. Dippy is one of a series of replicas donated by Mr Carnegie to several countries.

Image copyright Brian Snyder / Reuters Image caption Volunteers and staff of Gather food pantry prepare to distribute produce, bread, eggs, milk and other supplies to members of the US Coast Guard in New Castle, New Hampshire, who are working without pay during the longest government shutdown in US history.

Image copyright Maxim Shemetov / Reuters Image caption A man takes a dip in icy water during celebrations for the Orthodox Epiphany in the settlement of Shimsk in Novgorod region, Russia.

Image copyright Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters Image caption The Duke of Cambridge interviews naturalist and broadcaster Sir David Attenborough during the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland. The veteran broadcaster urged leaders to care for the natural world, and warned that a healthy world was "absolutely essential" to human life.

Image copyright Jeff Overs / BBC Image caption The moon is visible over the Royal Pavilion in Brighton during a lunar eclipse. In the spectacle, known as a "super blood wolf moon", the moon appears to glow red while seeming brighter and closer to Earth than normal.

Image copyright Hannibal Hanschke / Reuters Image caption Snow-coated trees stand in a forest in Oberwiesenthal, Germany, as parts of Europe continue to experience cold weather.

Image copyright Lai Seng Sin / Reuters Image caption Hindu devotees gather at a shrine in Batu Caves during Thaipusam, a festival near Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Image copyright Romain Lafabregue / AFP Image caption A dog searches for a victim during a course in Les Houches, France. The avalanche dog handler course takes three weeks.

Image copyright Jeon Heon-Kyun / EPA Image caption A drone captures people fishing on a frozen river during the annual Pyeongchang Trout Festival in South Korea.

