Last summer the world's greatest football tournament saw thousands of fans head to Russia to watch 32 nations compete to be world champions. It was an opportunity photojournalist Peter Dench could not resist and so he set out across the country on the Trans-Siberian Railway, travelling more than 5,000 miles in seven days.

Ahead of Peter's work going on show in London, we look back at a few of the pictures taken during his journey.

Image copyright Peter Dench Image caption On the station platform at Belogorsk, Amur Oblast, a golden statue of Lenin gestures towards the Trans-Siberian railway

Image copyright Peter Dench Image caption Dench's cabin-mate for start of the journey, Toni, a FC Rostov football fan who works in the Russian army

Image copyright Peter Dench Image caption A Russian fan at the Moscow Fifa Fan Fest located at Vorobyovy Gory (Sparrow Hills) with a venue capacity of 25,000

Image copyright Peter Dench Image caption A fan outside the Fan Fest looks down the hill, directly towards Luzhniki Stadium and the city of Moscow

Image copyright Peter Dench Image caption Football fans with makeshift sunshades

Image copyright Peter Dench Image caption Danish fans drink beer and sing in central Moscow ahead of their match with France

Image copyright Peter Dench Image caption A woman sells smoked fish to passengers on the platform at Barabinsk, during a short stop

Image copyright Peter Dench Image caption A young woman sitting in third class

Image copyright Peter Dench Image caption Two Russian soldiers pose for a picture during another short stop

Image copyright Peter Dench Image caption A man and a baby try to cope with the heat during their journey

Image copyright Peter Dench Image caption A 50-minute stop at Omsk station allows passengers to buy supplies for their journey

Image copyright Peter Dench Image caption Army recruits play cards in a third-class carriage

Image copyright Peter Dench Image caption Time to stretch the legs again and perhaps phone home during another short stop

Image copyright Peter Dench Image caption Passengers asleep in a second-class cabin on the Trans-Siberian Railway

Trans-Siberian World Cup by Peter Dench can be seen at the After Nyne Gallery in Holland Park, London, from 31 January to 5 February 2019.

All photographs copyright Peter Dench.