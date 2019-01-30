In Pictures: Snow covers parts of the UK

As snow blankets large parts of the UK, we look at some of the most striking wintry images.

Image copyright Avril Kos Image caption Blue skies were creeping in as Avril Kos shot this landscape in Chorley, Lancashire.

Image copyright PA Image caption In Liverpool, overnight snow covered vehicles as travellers faced delays.

Image copyright PA Image caption Snow settled around statues of the Beatles at Liverpool's Pier Head.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In Altrincham, residential streets were blanketed in snow.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption As more than 200 schools were shut in north-west England, some braved the snowfall.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption In Manchester, people wasted no time in building a snowmen.

Image copyright PA Image caption At Liverpool John Lennon Airport, a snow plough was busy at work.

Image copyright PA Image caption In Liverpool, daffodils were dusted with snow.

Image copyright PA Image caption A train at Hunt's Cross station in Liverpool travelled along a snow-covered cutting.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Dogs enjoyed the snow at Bidston Windmill near Birkenhead.

