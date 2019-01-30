In Pictures: Snow covers parts of the UK
- 30 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
As snow blankets large parts of the UK, we look at some of the most striking wintry images.
- UK weather: Travellers face delays amid snow and ice warnings
- How to prepare for the snow
- Do I have to go to work in the snow?
.