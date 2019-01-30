In Pictures

Wintry weather comes to Northern Ireland - in pictures

  • 30 January 2019
Image copyright Lesley Wallace
Image caption The weather is no match for a quality wool coat, as this warm creature in County Tyrone can attest
Image copyright Ryan Walker
Image caption Many of you woke up to scene similar to this one in Artigarvan, near Strabane
Image copyright Fionnuala O'Hara
Image caption The day turned brighter for many areas, including in Armoy, County Antrim
Image copyright Jacqui Wright
Image caption Ballycastle, in County Antrim, bore the brunt of some of heaviest snowfall
Image copyright Laura Jamieson
Image caption The snow gave the usual stunning view in Ballintoy a wintry feel
Image copyright Pauline Bonner
Image caption Anita and Tiernan Bonner from Coa, County Fermanagh took advantage of the slidey conditions
Image copyright Marie Maguire
Image caption This beautiful lakeside scene was captured at Knocks near Lisnaskea, County Fermanagh
Image copyright Connlith MagAoidh
Image caption You couldn't even escape the snow at the beach, as this image from Ballycastle shows
Image copyright Majella McGinty
Image caption It was fair piling it down at Tattyreagh near Omagh in County Tyrone earlier on Wednesday
Image copyright Amy Hunter
Image caption And, even if there's snow, a beach is a beach as far as Hugo here is concerned
Image copyright Karen Rathfield
Image caption It was a case of watching your step near Limavady
Image copyright Michaela Dolan
Image caption Still, it was perfect weather for snowman - Ben McGovern went big with his version in Garrison, County Fermanagh

More on this story