In Pictures

In pictures: The African Christian congregations of London

  • 31 January 2019
Worshippers sing as they offer thanksgivings during Sunday service Image copyright Simon Dawson / Reuters
Image caption Reuters photographer Simon Dawson has been photographing African churches in London for the past year, capturing the thriving community at Sunday morning worship.
Worshippers at the New Jerusalem Parish, a celestial Christian church in London Image copyright Simon Dawson / Reuters
Image caption In parts of the capital, Sunday morning will see worshippers making their way to churches, each with their different styles of worship. The hymns are only sung in African languages in some congregations, and only in English at others.
Worshippers bless a vehicle Image copyright Simn Dawson / Reuters
Image caption In a street outside one church, a pastor flicks holy water over the car of a woman who wants a blessing to ward off the risk of accidents.
Baptism at Southend-on-Sea Image copyright Simon Dawson / Reuters
Image caption Dawson accompanied members of the Apostles Of Muchinjikwa Christian church to photograph a mass baptism in the sea at Southend.
Worshippers pray during Sunday service at the House of Praise church in London Image copyright Simon Dawson / Reuters
Image caption The House of Praise congregation is one of south London's biggest and meets in a former theatre and bingo hall, which can hold several thousand people. The services, mainly attended by worshippers of Nigerian descent, are recorded on video.
Members of the youth church perform in a knife crime play Image copyright Simon Dawson / Reuters
Image caption Members of the youth church perform in a knife crime play on Good Friday.
Worshippers take photos outside the House of Praise church Image copyright Simon Dawson / Reuters
Image caption Worshippers take photos outside the House of Praise church after a service.
Worshippers pray during a service at the God"s Church of Peace in London Image copyright Simon Dawson / Reuters
Image caption According to University of Roehampton researchers, Southwark has the biggest concentration of African Christians in the world outside the continent, with an estimated 20,000 congregants attending services each Sunday.
A worshipper reads a passage from the Bible on her smartphone during a Sunday service Image copyright Simon Dawson / Reuters
Image caption A worshipper reads a passage from the Bible on her smartphone during a Sunday service.
Members of the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim Church parade Image copyright Simon Dawson / Reuters
Image caption Members of the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim Church parade through the street in Elephant and Castle, to celebrate their annual Thanksgiving .
Young members of the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim Church Image copyright Simon Dawson / Reuters
Image caption Young members of the church take a break ahead of the parade.
Worshippers greet following a night-time Christmas Eve service at the Celestial Church of Christ in Elephant and Castle Image copyright Simon Dawson / Reuters
Image caption The Celestial Church of Christ in Elephant and Castle is based in a former Church of England building just off the Old Kent Road. The Sunday service lasts for several hours.
Worshippers pray during a Good Friday Lent church service at the Eternal Sacred Order of Cherubim and Seraphim Church in London Image copyright Simon Dawson / Reuters
Image caption All photographs by Simon Dawson / Reuters

