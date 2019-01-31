Your pictures on the theme of 'waiting'

  • 31 January 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "waiting".

  • An opera audience in their booths Daniel Yiu

    Daniel Yiu: "An audience awaits the show at the famous Teatro alla Scala opera house in Milan, Italy."

  • Driver on a steam train Nic Drew

    Nic Drew took this photo at Ropley station on the Watercress Line: "The steam train driver seemed to be in his own world, whilst waiting to depart."

  • Old man with apples Oros Claudiu

    Oros Claudiu snapped this smiling man with his apples.

  • Person by water with umbrella Dayve Ward

    Dayve Ward: "I caught this person admiring the view as the sun broke out fleetingly."

  • An attendant waiting for visitors to arrive Jonathan Wilkes

    Jonathan Wilkes: "A lady attendant waiting in the shade for visitors to arrive at the Ben Youssef Madrasa in the centre of Marrakesh."

  • A Mariachi band in Xochimilco in Mexico City Roman Glukhman

    Roman Glukhman says this Mariachi band in Xochimilco in Mexico City was waiting to be picked up by a passing boat.

  • An incense worker sitting down on his break Hero Wong

    Hero Wong took this picture of a worker on his break at an incense factory in China.

  • A woman looking out a window in a wedding dress BOB GOODE

    Bob Goode shared with us his digitised picture of a still taken in 1983.

  • An elderly lady sits outside her doorway Patrick Temmerman

    Patrick Temmerman: "Taken a few years ago in Antwerp. The lady would occasionally turn and yell at some unseen person or thing in the darkened doorway."

  • Lunchtime rush at a typical British chippy Ross Swift

    Ross Swift photographed the lunchtime rush at a typical British chippy.

  • A family waits outside their house Jayne Haywood

    Jayne Haywood: "Living in an area with high unemployment on the outskirts of Johannesburg. A boy waits for something to happen or someone to call. No electronic devices await him, just contemplation."

  • Ballerinas waiting in a queue for the loo Verna Evans

    Verna Evans photographed these ballerinas waiting in a queue for the loo.

  • A cat crouches on a wall Vicky

    Vicky: "This cat was having fun sitting on the wall and 'swiping' at passers-by."

  • A person covered in white material waits at a bus stop Al Garber

    The next theme is "wheels" and the deadline for your entries is 5 February.

