Week in pictures: 26 January - 1 February 2019

  • 2 February 2019

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira pose backstage Image copyright Monica Almeida / Reuters
Image caption Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira pose backstage with their Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for the film Black Panther at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Award in Los Angeles.
Mykh, a two-year-old Great Gray Owl, sits on the head of ornithologist Daria Koshcheyeva Image copyright Ilya Naymushin / Reuters
Image caption Mykh, a two-year-old Great Gray Owl, sits on the head of ornithologist Daria Koshcheyeva during a training session to tame wild animals for further research and interaction with visitors. It is part of a project at a zoo in the Siberian Taiga forest in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at House Democrats news conference Image copyright Yuri Gripas / Reuters
Image caption US Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a House Democrats news conference to reintroduce the "Paycheck Fairness Act" on Capitol Hill in Washington. The bill aims to close the gap between how much men and women are paid.
Children look on in a classroom during their lunch break at Fruitful Rescue Centre Image copyright Dai Kurokawa / EPA
Image caption Children in a classroom during their lunch break at the Fruitful Rescue Centre, an orphanage in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.
South Korean women attend the funeral ceremony for Kim Bok-dong Image copyright HJeon Heon-Kyun / EPA
Image caption Supporters of former "comfort woman" Kim Bok-dong are seen outside the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, following her death. She was one of an estimated 200,000 women who were forced to become prostitutes by Japan during World War Two. Many of the women came from China and South Korea, but also from the Philippines, Indonesia and Taiwan.
People pray outside the Brumadinho Matriz Church Image copyright Mauro Pimentel /AFP / Getty Images
Image caption People pray outside the Brumadinho Matriz Church during a service in honour of the missing people and victims of a dam collapse at an iron-ore mine in south-eastern Brazil in the community of Parque das Cachoeiras.
Pope Francis greets the audience Image copyright Tony Gentile / Reuters
Image caption Pope Francis arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican.
Pedestrians protecting their faces from the cold in New York City, in Washington DC, along Lake Michigan's ice covered shoreline, in the Brooklyn borough of New York, in Chicago, in Kingston, Ontario, and in Montreal Image copyright AFP
Image caption Pedestrians in cities across parts of the US protect their faces from the extreme cold during one of the worst cold snaps to hit the US Midwest in decades. Ninety million people - a third of the US - have seen temperatures of -17C (0F) or below. Some 250 million Americans overall have experienced the "polar vortex" conditions.
Sunrise over Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire, after the coldest night of the year Image copyright Andrew Sharpe / Rex / Shutterstock
Image caption Sunrise over Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire, after the coldest night of the year as parts of the UK experienced snow and icy conditions.
A woman participates in the Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in south London Image copyright Hannah McKay / Reuters
Image caption A woman takes part in the Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in south London.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

