In pictures: Sony World Photography Awards shortlist

The shortlist for the Open and Youth competitions in this year's Sony World Photography Awards has been announced. The competition received 326,000 entries from 195 countries.
The awards' overall winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on 17 April.
Rebecca McClelland, who chairs the Open and Youth jury, said: "I was astonished with the diversity of work that was entered into the Open and Youth competitions.
"The award represents a very democratic appreciation of photography, from tradition to emergent trends across all genres from nature to fashion."
