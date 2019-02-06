In pictures: Sony World Photography Awards shortlist

In Pictures

The shortlist for the Open and Youth competitions in this year's Sony World Photography Awards has been announced. The competition received 326,000 entries from 195 countries.

The awards' overall winners will be announced at a ceremony in London on 17 April.

Rebecca McClelland, who chairs the Open and Youth jury, said: "I was astonished with the diversity of work that was entered into the Open and Youth competitions.

"The award represents a very democratic appreciation of photography, from tradition to emergent trends across all genres from nature to fashion."

Attendees of the Best of Las Vegas Weekly celebration react to a sudden gust of wind while posing for a photo at the Encore resort in Las Vegas on 19 September 2018. Image copyright Miranda Alam
Image caption Miranda Alam's work in the Open, Street Photography category focuses on a group of attendees at the Best of Las Vegas Weekly celebration and captures their reaction to a sudden gust of wind while posing for a photo at the Encore resort in Las Vegas.
Grayson Perry - Birth Image copyright Richard Ansett
Image caption In the Open, Portraiture category Richard Ansett's Grayson Perry - Birth, looks at relationship between the photographer and sitter. "I have been working closely with Perry on photographic strategies for five years to support his documentary films of British life," says Ansett. "I was always searching and waiting for an opportunity to capture the definitive image of him as an artist and influencer of the zeitgeist."
Penguin chicks huddled together at Snow Hill in Antarctica, October 2018. Image copyright Nadia Aly
Image caption Nadia Aly's photograph of penguin chicks huddled together is shortlisted in the Open, Natural World & Wildlife category.
Crushed pastels lined up in plastic spoons Image copyright Billie-Maree Ward
Image caption Billie-Maree Ward's image of crushed pastels lined up in plastic spoons is shortlisted in the Open, Still Life category.
A person looking up at a building. Image copyright Christopher Madden
Image caption The work of architectural photographer Ezra Stoller provided the inspiration for this picture by Christopher Madden, titled Seeing the Light I.
Old Victorian Lighthouse off the coast of Dovercourt, Essex Image copyright Shaun Mills
Image caption This 40-second exposure shot of the old Victorian lighthouse off the coast of Dovercourt, Essex, taken by Shaun Mills, is also shortlisted in the Open, Architecture category.
Professional swimmer Oliver Anson in action. Image copyright Remy Whiting
Image caption Night swim by Remy Whiting is shortlisted in the Open, Motion category. The image features British professional swimmer Oliver Anson.
A close-up portrait of a woman. Image copyright Zelle Westfall
Image caption Zelle Westfall's picture of her friend Abuot is shortlisted in the Youth, Diversity category. "It's important to highlight the beauty of dark-skinned women, who are often told that they are too dark," says Westfall.
A young shepherd near Trinka village, Moldova Image copyright Ilya Bugaev
Image caption Ilya Bugaev's picture of a young shepherd near Trinka village, Moldova, is also shortlisted in the Youth, Diversity category.
