Your pictures on the theme of 'wheels'

  • 8 February 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "wheels".

  • Colourful objects laid out on a table in a circle Charlotte Hiiemae

    "My daughter took this shot of her school artwork project 'wheel of colour'. She was 12 years old at the time." - Wendy Hiiemae

  • A photo of the spokes of a bike wheel Beverley Copson

    Beverley Copson took this mesmerising photo of a wheel in a bike shop in Utrecht in the Netherlands.

  • A watch with the back cover removed showing the interior Warren Salmon

    The inner workings of a watch, taken by Warren Salmon.

  • Children playing around stone wheels amongst snow-covered mountains Bill Cunliffe

    "We came across this set of ancient stone wheels on a cold and windy day in the Peak District."- Bill Cunliffe

  • A metal mill cog next to wild flowers Chris Jones

    Chris Jones took this shot when he was camping on the banks of the Deschutes River in Oregon.

  • A spider web lit with sunlight Timothy Sandow

    A spider web in Raleigh Durham, North Carolina.

  • A father and son spin a prayer wheel Joanne Pattison

    A father and son spinning a prayer wheel in Thimphu, Bhutan

  • Shadow of a man on a bike on a cobbled road Alessandra Distefano

    Alessandra Distefano took this photo of his shadow while riding home.

  • Children playing with a bike Khaldoun Zeineddine

    Syrian child refugees playing with an old bicycle in a refugee camp in north Lebanon.

  • An illuminated ferris wheel at a fairground Christopher Grayson

    Christopher Grayson took this night shot of a Ferris wheel in Dean Castle Country Park, Kilmarnock, Scotland. The next theme is "contrasting colours" and the deadline for your entries is 12 February. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.

