Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Henry Nicholls / Reuters Image caption A Cirque du Soleil cast member adjusts a seating arrangement at the Royal Albert Hall in London, ahead of the 72nd British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) ceremony this Sunday.

Image copyright Johannes Eisele / AFP Image caption A dog shows off a fetching costume at the 16th annual New York Pet Fashion Show.

Image copyright Andrew Kelly / Reuters Image caption Transgender model Jessica Cortez is prepared backstage before an underwear show during New York Fashion Week.

Image copyright Oleksandr Klymenko / Reuters Image caption A member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces plays the piano in a destroyed house near his position on the front line in Donetsk Region, Ukraine. More than 10,000 people have died in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk region since conflict began in April 2014.

Image copyright Kirsty O'Connor / PA Image caption Tracey Emin poses with her sculpture The Mother in a preview of her new exhibition A Fortnight of Tears, at the White Cube art gallery in Bermondsey, London.

Image copyright Andrew Milligan / PA Image caption Revellers scramble for a leather ball during the annual Jedburgh Hand Ba' event in Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders. The aim of the game is to carry a leather ball to a goal at either end of the town, a tradition that dates back centuries.

Image copyright Valery Hache / AFP Image caption A man paints a giant effigy of US president Donald Trump, part of a float that will be displayed at the 135th Nice Carnival in France.

Image copyright Arun Sankar / AFP Image caption An Indian man receives a blessing from a temple elephant at a Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair in Chennai, India.

Image copyright Eduardo Soteras / AFP Image caption People walk along a street in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, during the country's third Car Free Day. The event is promoted by local NGOs and the Ethiopian government to encourage a more healthy lifestyle and to reduce air pollution in the capital city.

Image copyright Swen Pfortner / AFP Image caption Wolves are pictured in an enclosure at the Wildpark Neuhaus, near Gottingen, in Germany.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.