Week in pictures: 2 - 8 February 2019

  • 9 February 2019

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A performer in a metallic costume adjusts seat markings in a theatre Image copyright Henry Nicholls / Reuters
Image caption A Cirque du Soleil cast member adjusts a seating arrangement at the Royal Albert Hall in London, ahead of the 72nd British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) ceremony this Sunday.
A dog is dressed in a masked carnival costume Image copyright Johannes Eisele / AFP
Image caption A dog shows off a fetching costume at the 16th annual New York Pet Fashion Show.
A model is seen sitting whilst her hair is styled Image copyright Andrew Kelly / Reuters
Image caption Transgender model Jessica Cortez is prepared backstage before an underwear show during New York Fashion Week.
A soldier plays a piano in a damaged house Image copyright Oleksandr Klymenko / Reuters
Image caption A member of the Ukrainian Armed Forces plays the piano in a destroyed house near his position on the front line in Donetsk Region, Ukraine. More than 10,000 people have died in the eastern Donetsk and Luhansk region since conflict began in April 2014.
Artist Tracey Emin standing next to a large bronze sculpture of a female figure Image copyright Kirsty O'Connor / PA
Image caption Tracey Emin poses with her sculpture The Mother in a preview of her new exhibition A Fortnight of Tears, at the White Cube art gallery in Bermondsey, London.
A crowd of people scramble to grab a leather ball in the street Image copyright Andrew Milligan / PA
Image caption Revellers scramble for a leather ball during the annual Jedburgh Hand Ba' event in Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders. The aim of the game is to carry a leather ball to a goal at either end of the town, a tradition that dates back centuries.
A man paints a giant model of a head Image copyright Valery Hache / AFP
Image caption A man paints a giant effigy of US president Donald Trump, part of a float that will be displayed at the 135th Nice Carnival in France.
An elephant touches a man's head with its trunk Image copyright Arun Sankar / AFP
Image caption An Indian man receives a blessing from a temple elephant at a Hindu Spiritual and Service Fair in Chennai, India.
People walk along a street Image copyright Eduardo Soteras / AFP
Image caption People walk along a street in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, during the country's third Car Free Day. The event is promoted by local NGOs and the Ethiopian government to encourage a more healthy lifestyle and to reduce air pollution in the capital city.
Two wolves pictured outside Image copyright Swen Pfortner / AFP
Image caption Wolves are pictured in an enclosure at the Wildpark Neuhaus, near Gottingen, in Germany.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

