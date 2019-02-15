Your pictures on the theme of 'contrasting colours'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "contrasting colours".
Janie Tonkin
Janie Tonkin: "An old payphone contrasts against a vermillion wall in a block of artists' studios in Taipei. It looks well maintained, clean and shiny; probably not used in a while."
Ryland Cairns
Ryland Cairns: "The bright colours of Janubio Salt Flats, Lanzarote".
Brenda Bent
Brenda Bent: "My husband's spontaneous spirit of light-heartedness led him to put on mismatched socks and don one shoe from each pair of his favourite shoes, just to see if I would notice...which I did!"
Peter Kitanov
Peter Kitanov: "A colourful story in the grey everyday life. I was attracted by the multicoloured roof at the entrance to this underground parking lot in Sofia, Bulgaria."
Sally Walton
Sally Walton: "Taken when we visited a Samburu village in Kenya while the ladies were dancing and singing. Beautiful vibrant colours of the cloth and jewellery."
Alessandra Distefano
Alessandra Distefano: "Busy beach in the Algarve, south coast of Portugal. The pop colours of beach towels and umbrellas make this place fun."
Barbara Aufgang
Barbara Aufgang: "A group of women in colourful saris who were visiting the Taj Mahal, gaze across the Yamuna River."
Aaron Duff
Aaron Duff: "Went to the county park after a weekend of rainstorms with my family. We live in Florida, so its a good time of year to see all the migrating birds. I took this photo of my little girl giggling and splashing in the puddles."
Chris McKee
Chris McKee: "The red and the green. Urban deprivation in the streets of Nottingham, England."
Morteza Haidarbaghi
Morteza Haidarbaghi: "Visiting North Wales a few years ago to see a friend who took me to a national park with the most beautiful bed of water lillies, with amazing vibrancy and colours."
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "It was hard to ignore this vibrantly dressed cyclist."
Lois Wright
Lois Wright: "Leeds station - beautiful contrasting colours on what was a grey day."
Kerry Hazel
Kerry Hazel: "The contrasting colours worn by dancers in a South American parade in Seville, Spain."
Robin Boultwood
Robin Boultwood took this photo of "stormy Swanage".