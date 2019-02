This year's Oscars saw success for films including Bohemian Rhapsody, Black Panther and Green Book.

Here are the best pictures from some of the key moments of the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Green Book producer Charles Wessler spoke on stage alongside director Peter Farrelly (right) and cast and crew after the film won the top award, best picture

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Olivia Colman made headlines with her best actress win for her role as Queen Anne in The Favourite

Image copyright AFP Image caption The British actress gave a heartfelt speech, saying: "It's genuinely quite stressful. This is hilarious. I got an Oscar!"

Image copyright Reuters Image caption After accepting her award, Colman gave fellow nominee Lady Gaga a kiss

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Rami Malek also got a kiss from co-star Lucy Boynton when he won best actor for Bohemian Rhapsody

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Malek won the award for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the Queen biopic

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Director Alfonso Cuaron gave Yalitza Aparicio, the star of his film Roma, a hug after winning the best director award

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Earlier in the evening, Cuaron also picked up the Oscar for best foreign language film, presented by Angela Bassett and Javier Bardem

Image copyright AFP Image caption Spike Lee leapt into the arms of Samuel L Jackson after winning the best adapted screenplay award for BlacKkKlansman

Image copyright AFP Image caption Lee won the award alongside Charlie Wachtel (left), David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott

Image copyright AFP Image caption Black Panther won three Oscars during the evening, including the best costume design award, which went to Ruth Carter

Image copyright Reuters Image caption BlacKkKlansman writer and director Spike Lee gave Ruth Carter a congratulatory kiss

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hannah Beachler won an Oscar for best production design for Black Panther, saying: "I stand here stronger than I was yesterday." Like Carter, Beachler was the first black winner in her category

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Ludwig Goransson won best original score for Black Panther

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Other winners from the evening included Regina King, who scooped the best supporting actress award for If Beale Street Could Talk

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mahershala Ali (far right) won best supporting actor for his role in Green Book, seen here posing with fellow Oscar-winning actors (left to right) Rami Malek, Olivia Colman and Regina King

Image copyright AFP Image caption The film A Star is Born won best original song for the song Shallow, with Lady Gaga giving a heartfelt speech

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Free Solo won the best documentary award, with the film-makers posing in the press room (left to right): Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evan Hayes and Shannon Dill

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Becky Neiman-Cobb (left) and 'Bao' Domee Shi tasted their victory after winning best animated short film

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The ceremony had no official hosts, but presenters included (left to right) Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Melissa McCarthy appeared on stage dressed in an outfit inspired by Olivia Colman's character in The Favourite, complete with rabbits attached to her royal robes

Image copyright AFP Image caption Actor Brian Tyree Henry appeared alongside McCarthy, with his take on a historical costume

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Helen Mirren presented alongside Aquaman star Jason Momoa

Image copyright AFP Image caption Actor Keegan Michael Key made quite an entrance, flying down from the roof clutching an umbrella

Image copyright AFP Image caption The evening's entertainment included Jennifer Hudson singing with a flowing cape

Image copyright AFP Image caption Bette Midler also sang for the audience

Image copyright AFP Image caption Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper sang together, performing a romantic rendition of Shallow from their film A Star is Born

Image copyright Reuters Image caption At the end of the song, Gaga and Cooper shared a microphone while a camera circled them

