24 photographers document 24 hours

  • 22 February 2019
People gathered to look at the London skyline Image copyright Helen Chambers
Image caption 00.00 Helen Chambers: Looking to London

Sixteen years ago, a group of 24 photographers set out to document every hour of New Year's Day, every year, for 24 years.

Image copyright Claire Spreadbury
Image caption 01:00 Claire Spreadbury

This year, their work has been curated by American photojournalist Ed Kashi and is on show in Soho Square, west London, from Sunday, 24 February, until 19 March.

"To capture life in a 24-hour period, especially what life is these days, presents a great challenge," says Kashi.

"The visual representation of this concept has been poignantly, and in some cases poetically, reflected in this set of images.

"The variety of situations, people and atmospheres give a vibrant and visually dynamic feeling to the times we're living in."

Image copyright Wendy Aldiss
Image caption 06:00 Wendy Aldiss
Image copyright Spei
Image caption 09:00 Spei
Image copyright SARAH LUCY BROWN
Image caption 13:00 Sarah Lucy Brown
Image copyright Jeff Moore
Image caption 15:00 Jeff Moore
Image copyright Nicky Willcock
Image caption 14:00 Nicky Willcock
Image copyright Ioana Marinca
Image caption 20:00 Ioana Marinca

You can see more of this year's work on the project website.

