Your pictures on the theme of 'memory'

Maya Njie: "Derek Bather is a man I met by chance. A Yorkshireman who moved to London in the 1960s, he lived a few streets away from me on the Isle of Dogs. I would go and visit him and listened to his stories about boxing in Bradford and his involvement in London gangland life during the 60s. He told me that his friends had all passed away, he had no family and that he was ready to go too. I felt like there was real importance in documenting him and his lifetime memorabilia."