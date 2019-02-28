Your pictures on the theme of 'broken'

"An old discarded chair amongst a pile of rubbish made me smile, kind of reminded me of the current Brexit debacle," says Judy Taylor. The next theme is "tactile" and the deadline for your entries is 5 March. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures", at the bottom of the page.