Your pictures on the theme of 'broken'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "broken".
Stephen Taylor
Stephen Taylor took this photo in the garden of a cafe in Dorset on a rainy Sunday afternoon. He says: "I love the splash of colour of the broken teapot in the gloomy surroundings. Indoors, the cafe was lovely and warm and welcoming - and did the most magnificent Victoria sponge."
jillanddick
Richard Derwent shared this photo of shards of broken ice on the edge of Stickle Tarn mountain lake, above Great Langdale valley, in Cumbria.
dokyo dokyo jr
Leonardo Fugoso says: "Poor guy, he's missing some parts. Despite all, he managed to weave his web last spring."
Peter Whitehead
Pete Whitehead took this photo in Galicia, Spain, of a churchyard gate blocked by a fallen tree. He named the image Please Use Other Entrance.
Robby Bernstein
Robby Bernstein snapped this rebel in Camden High Street, north London.
Sadaf Shabbir
Sadaf Shabbir took this photo in Anafiotika, Greece, on Christmas Day in 2018, showing a path made up of a mosaic of stones.
Jonk
Photographer Jonk shot this image of the atrium of an abandoned palace in Poland, featuring an eerie broken piano.
Mike and Rosie
Broken chess pieces by Mike Reddy.
Elisa Decker
Elisa Decker says: "What struck me about this broken glass was the combination of transparency showing soft green leaves underneath, leaves not covered by the shards, and more opaque pieces of glass reflecting the sky."
Judy Taylor
"An old discarded chair amongst a pile of rubbish made me smile, kind of reminded me of the current Brexit debacle," says Judy Taylor.