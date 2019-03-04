In Pictures

Keith Flint in pictures

  • 4 March 2019
Keith Flint, 2010 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Keith Flint, of The Prodigy, has died aged 49. Flint sang lead vocals on both the band's number one singles, Breathe and Firestarter.
The Prodigy lead singer Keith Flint sticks out his tongue at press photographers during the 1996 MTV Europe Music Awards gala in London Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Seen here sticking his tongue out at press photographers during the 1996 MTV Europe Music Awards gala in London, Flint was known for his fluorescent spiked hair.
Keith Flint of The Prodigy performing on stage at Knebworth, 1996 Image copyright PA
Image caption The Prodigy were known for their anti-establishment stance.
Keith Flint of The Prodigy at the V97 concert at Temple Newsham, Leeds, 1997 Image copyright PA
Image caption BBC Radio 2 DJ Jo Whiley described Flint as an "absolute sweetheart" and an "incredible iconic frontman with a soft centre". Flint is seen here at the V97 concert at Temple Newsham, Leeds, 1997.
Keith Flint performs during the first day of the Isle of Wight Festival at Seaclose Park in Newport on the Isle of Wight June, 2006 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In 2006, The Prodigy appeared on the first day of the Isle of Wight Festival.
Keith Flint at Glastonbury Festival, 2009 Image copyright PA
Image caption Flint was photographed away from his stage persona at the Glastonbury Festival in 2009.
Prodigy performing on the Main Stage during Radio 1 Big Weekend at Lydiard Park in Swindon, 2009 Image copyright PA
Image caption The band performed on the main stage during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend, at Lydiard Park, in Swindon, in 2009.
Liam Howlett (R), Keith Flint (C), and Maxim (L) posing prior to an interview in Tokyo, 2015 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Liam Howlett (right) and fellow bandmate Maxim (left) said in a statement: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint - a true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed." The three are seen here in Tokyo in 2015.
Danish music festival Northside 2017 in Aarhus. Image copyright Gonzales Photo / Alamy
Image caption The band were due to tour the US in May this year.

.