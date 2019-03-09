In Pictures

Week in pictures: 2-8 March 2019

  • 9 March 2019

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week

Kenya Airways workers are dispersed by riot police officers Image copyright Thomas Mukoya / Reuters
Image caption Riot police disperse Kenya Airways workers at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport near Nairobi. Hundreds of passengers were stranded at Kenya's main international airport after a strike caused major disruption to flights.
A Balinese man kicks burning coconut shell Image copyright Johannes P Christo / Reuters
Image caption A man kicks a burning coconut shell during Mesabetan Api, a purification ritual for the holy day of Nyepi, which is a day of silence and self-reflection to mark the Balinese Hindu New Year.
Members of Unidos de Vila Isabel Samba School perform during the parade at 2019 Brazilian Carnival at Sapucai Sambadrome Image copyright Buda Mendes / Getty Images
Image caption Revellers take part in Brazil's famous carnival celebrations. More than 70,000 people gathered in Rio de Janeiro's huge concrete arena known as the Sambadrome, where samba schools compete to be crowned carnival champions.
Cara Delevingne and emotional models on the catwalk Image copyright David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Image caption Catwalk models, including Cara Delevingne (front row, second left), take part in an emotional finale for Karl Lagerfeld's final collection following his death last month.
Crew members on board TCG Bayraktar (L-402) Image copyright Murad Sezer / Reuters
Image caption Crew members of the Turkish Navy's amphibious landing ship TCG Bayraktar (L-402) pose after a drill during a naval exercise off the coastal town of Foca in Izmir Bay, Turkey.
A student performs with model swords Image copyright Eduard Korniyenko / Reuters
Image caption A student from the General Yermolov Cadet School performs with model swords during the celebrations of Maslenitsa - also known as pancake week - which marks the end of winter, in Stavropol, Russia.
Lightning in a dark sky Image copyright Santa Barbara County Fire Department via EPA
Image caption Lightning strikes as a storm approaches Santa Barbara, California. According to the LA Times, the National Weather Service recorded 1,489 pulses of lightning off the coast of Santa Barbara between 20:00 and 21:00 PST (04:00 and 05:00 GMT) on 5 March.
Women bang pots and pans during a protest Image copyright Susana Vera / Reuters
Image caption Women bang pots and pans as part of nationwide demonstrations on International Women's Day at Puerta del Sol Square in Madrid, Spain.
A car drives along a road connecting the banks of the ice-covered Yenisei River Image copyright Ilya Naymushin / Reuters
Image caption A car drives along a road connecting the banks of the ice-covered Yenisei River in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.
Kanwara Kaewjin prepares backstage at the Miss International Queen 2019 transgender beauty pageant Image copyright Jorge Silva / Reuters
Image caption Kanwara Kaewjin prepares backstage at the Miss International Queen 2019 transgender beauty pageant in Pattaya, Thailand.

