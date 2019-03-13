In Pictures

Cheltenham Festival 2019: Ladies Day in pictures

  • 13 March 2019
A racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival Image copyright PA

Despite windy weather, Ladies Day at Cheltenham Festival saw a colourful display of fun, fashion and fascinators at the racecourse.

While the relaxed dress code suggests dressing according to the weather, the second day of the festival saw many racegoers turning out in fabulous finery.

This year, the festival opened its best dressed competition to both men and women, with guidelines stating that a panel would judge entrants on their "style, originality and how well they have added a splash of colour to their outfit".

Here is a selection of some of the eye-catching outfits from the day.

Racegoers during Ladies Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival Image copyright Shutterstock
Presentational white space
Racegoers during Ladies Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival Image copyright PA
Presentational white space
Racegoers during Ladies Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival Image copyright Reuters
Presentational white space
Racegoers during Ladies Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival Image copyright BPI/Shutterstock
Presentational white space
A racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse Image copyright PA
Presentational white space
A racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse Image copyright PA
Presentational white space
Racegoers during Ladies Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse Image copyright PA
Presentational white space
A racegoer poses as she arrives Image copyright Action Images via Reuters
Presentational white space
A racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse Image copyright Getty Images
Presentational white space
A racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse Image copyright PA
Presentational white space
A racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival Image copyright PA
Presentational white space
A racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse Image copyright BPI/Shutterstock
Presentational white space
The fascinator of a racegoer during Ladies Day of the 2019 Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse Image copyright PA

Photographs subject to copyright.

Related Topics