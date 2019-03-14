Your pictures on the theme of 'wonderful world'

Louise Standen: "This is my nephew on a day out visiting Port Lympne zoo in Kent. The gorilla was a youngster in the group and came over to the window to watch him. The gorilla stayed just gazing for about 10 minutes, mimicking my nephew when he moved his arms or shifted his position. How wonderful it is that we can interact like this with such an endangered animal, and even more wonderful that such an endangered animal would want to interact with the very species that is destroying their natural habitats."