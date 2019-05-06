Buckingham Palace has confirmed the birth of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child - a boy.

Their son will be behind Prince Harry in the order of succession, making him seventh in line to the throne.

We take a look at some of the most striking pictures from Meghan's pregnancy.

Image copyright PA Image caption Prince Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37 announced they were expecting their first child after arriving in Sydney, Australia, on 15 October 2018, for their first official tour together

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption However, the Queen and other senior royals were told about the pregnancy at Princess Eugenie's wedding on 12 October 2018

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the 2018 British Fashion Awards in December, when she presented a prize to the designer of her wedding dress

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption She was then on hand to greet hundreds of well-wishers after attending the Christmas Day church service at Sandringham

Image copyright Reuters Image caption During a trip to Merseyside in January, the Duchess told well-wishers she was six months pregnant and did not know if it was a boy or a girl

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In February, the royal couple went on their first official visit to Morocco, the couple's last overseas trip before the baby was due to arrive

Image copyright PA Image caption Meghan spoke at an event to mark International Women's Day, where she said she hoped her baby would be a feminist

