Your pictures on the theme of 'in bloom'

  • 21 March 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "in bloom".

  • A sunflower struggling to bloom Esther Johnson

    Esther Johnson: "This sunflower was really struggling to open in the thick, Cornish mizzle."

  • Elderly women exercising in front of bright red flowers Prerna Jain

    Prerna Jain: "Elderly women exercising in front of blooming flowers in Hanoi, Vietnam."

  • Brightly coloured flowers float in deep blue water Emily Arnold

    Emily Arnold: "I love the way this white bloom seems to be streaking its way across the blue expanse - it could almost be in the sky instead of a fountain pool - along with the beautiful colour contrast."

  • Blooming yellow daises complement the warm orange sunset Carolyn DiFrancesco

    Carolyn DiFrancesco: "I waited for the perfect sunset while these daisies were in bloom."

  • A brown cow in a meadow full of flowering blue bonnets Doris Enders

    Doris Enders: "A little cow in a meadow full of flowering bluebonnets, which are the state flower of Texas."

  • Bright orange fungi growing against a tree Kevin Hartwell

    Kevin Hartwell: "Fungi in full bloom in Correze, France."

  • A young girl runs in front of her grandmother in a field Vikram Kumar

    Vikram Kumar: "My retired parents visited New Zealand to spend time with my daughter."

  • Colourful flowers fill the foreground and contrast with the green trees in the background Win Watson

    Win Watson: "Throughout the year the grounds of Temple Newsam country estate in Leeds regularly explode with colour as different plants, bushes and trees come into bloom. The beginning of May sees azaleas in every shade of pink, white, yellow, peach, lilac, orange and many more colour the landscape."

  • Smiling lady posed behind her birthday balloons Lucy White

    Lucy White sent in this picture of her mum's 90th birthday celebrations, describing her as in "full bloom". The next theme is "sparkle" and the deadline for your entries is 26 March. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures", at the bottom of the page.

