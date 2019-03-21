Your pictures on the theme of 'in bloom'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "in bloom".
Esther Johnson
Esther Johnson: "This sunflower was really struggling to open in the thick, Cornish mizzle."
Prerna Jain
Prerna Jain: "Elderly women exercising in front of blooming flowers in Hanoi, Vietnam."
Emily Arnold
Emily Arnold: "I love the way this white bloom seems to be streaking its way across the blue expanse - it could almost be in the sky instead of a fountain pool - along with the beautiful colour contrast."
Carolyn DiFrancesco
Carolyn DiFrancesco: "I waited for the perfect sunset while these daisies were in bloom."
Doris Enders
Doris Enders: "A little cow in a meadow full of flowering bluebonnets, which are the state flower of Texas."
Kevin Hartwell
Kevin Hartwell: "Fungi in full bloom in Correze, France."
Vikram Kumar
Vikram Kumar: "My retired parents visited New Zealand to spend time with my daughter."
Win Watson
Win Watson: "Throughout the year the grounds of Temple Newsam country estate in Leeds regularly explode with colour as different plants, bushes and trees come into bloom. The beginning of May sees azaleas in every shade of pink, white, yellow, peach, lilac, orange and many more colour the landscape."
Lucy White
Lucy White sent in this picture of her mum's 90th birthday celebrations, describing her as in "full bloom".