Scott Walker: A life in music in pictures
Scott Walker, who has died aged 76, was a teen heartthrob with The Walker Brothers. But he walked away from the fame and launched an experimental and influential solo career.
The Walker Brothers - Scott, John and Gary - formed in California but relocated to the UK. There the trio, who were not real brothers, found fame.
Scott Walker became a reluctant pop idol whose distinctive baritone voice featured on such hits as The Sun Ain't Gonna Shine Anymore, Make It Easy On Yourself and No Regrets.
At the height of their fame, the Walker Brothers were greeted by screaming fans everywhere they went.
But Walker went on to shun the limelight, leaving the band at the height of its success and becoming one of music's most influential singer-songwriters.
In the 1970s, The Walker Brothers reunited for their last album together.
Walker went on to release a series of solo albums, including Scott, Scott 2, Scott 3 and Scott 4.
Other records included Climate of Hunter, Tilt and The Drift. He also produced Pulp's 2001 album We Love Life.
Walker's music inspired such artists as Radiohead and Brian Eno and was celebrated in 2017 with a Proms concert at London's Royal Albert Hall.
Last year he wrote and produced the score for the film Vox Lux, starring Natalie Portman and Jude Law.
