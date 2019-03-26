In Pictures

In pictures: Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall visit Cuba

  • 26 March 2019

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have made history by becoming the first members of the Royal Family to visit Cuba in an official capacity.

The couple landed in Havana on Sunday. Here are a few highlights from the three-day visit.

Prince Charles and Camilla stand and watch the wreath layering ceremony Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Shortly after arriving, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall attended a wreath-laying ceremony at the Jose Marti Memorial.
Prince Charles pays tribute to poet Jose Marti Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption A wreath was laid for Cuba's national hero, the poet Jose Marti.
Prince Charles stands near an image of Ernesto "Che" Guevara Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Prince Charles and Camilla were greeted on Havana's Revolution Square near an image of the revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara.
An honour guard stands out as she smiles amongst the other guards Image copyright Reuters
Image caption An honour guard smiles before the welcome ceremony for the royal couple.
Union Jack and Cuban Flag flutter in the air above the guards Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The national flag of Cuba was paraded alongside Britain's Union Flag.
Prince Charles and Camilla greet the young dancers Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Prince Charles and Camilla met young dancers during a visit to the Acosta Dance Company in Havana.
Prince Charles and Camilla watch the Acosta Dance Company in Havana Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The royal couple watched a number of performances during their visit.
President Miguel Diaz-Canel welcomes Prince Charles walk past the guards at the Palace of the Revolution Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Prince Charles attended a welcome ceremony at the Palacio de la Revolucion with Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel.
President Miguel Diaz-Canel and others sit with Prince Charles Image copyright EPA
Image caption President Miguel Diaz-Canel held talks with Prince Charles at the Palacio de la Revolucion, seat of the government in Havana.
Camilla poses with two ladies in traditional Cuban clothing Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, with women in traditional Cuban clothing during a tour of Old Havana.
Prince Charles sat in the Barbers chair Image copyright Shutterstock
Image caption Prince Charles visited a barber shop. The owner Josephine Nandes asked if he wanted a trim, but he politely declined.
Prince Charles and Camilla pose in front of the children dressed in colourful costumes Image copyright EPA
Image caption The royal couple visited children at the Muraleando community project, in Havana.

