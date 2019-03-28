Your pictures on the theme of 'sparkle'

  • 28 March 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "sparkle".

  • A colourful anemone floating in deep blue water Mike Frederickson

    Mike Frederickson: "This glistening anemone caught my eye at the Coral Reefs of the World exhibit at the California Academy of Sciences."

  • A young girl wearing a light bulb dress with a pink wig, lights up a dark night behind her Elisa Decker

    Elisa Decker: "This young girl lit up the night as she twirled across the street."

  • Mountains with snow in the distance, valleys of greenery and a rainbow shines through the clouds Hugh Mcaninch

    Hugh Mcaninch: "I thought that the picture caught everything that sparkled in one view - the fresh mountain snow in the distance, clearing rain clouds, stunning rainbow, clear blue sky and the vibrant spring greenery."

  • A group of people excitedly gather round a large sparkler as it burns and fills the night with light Naseeramuneer Koya

    Naseeramuneer Koya: "Celebrations with fireworks at home in Kerala, India. A play of light, smoke, sound and a lot of joy."

  • Trees, ferns and succulents are lit by a starry night VITALIS VASYLIUS

    Vitalis Vasylius: "Myriads of stars."

  • A bride-to-be wearing a sparkling dress poses by a shimmer curtain Jane Sayliss

    Jane Sayliss: "A very sparkly picture of my lovely daughter Lucy enjoying her hen party, possibly the most sparkly dress I have ever seen!"

  • Glistening water washes up on a sandy shore. Anja Slomba

    Anja Slomba: "The sun shone on the sea and created sparks dancing on the water."

  • People stand and admire a colourful car Abigail Hinchcliffe

    Abigail Hinchcliffe: "Seen while doing a walking tour of the International Public Arts Festival In Salt River South Africa." The next theme is "departure" and the deadline for your entries is 2 April 2019. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures", at the bottom of the page.

