Your pictures on the theme of 'sparkle'

Abigail Hinchcliffe: "Seen while doing a walking tour of the International Public Arts Festival In Salt River South Africa." The next theme is "departure" and the deadline for your entries is 2 April 2019. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures", at the bottom of the page.