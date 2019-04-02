Huang Wensi is one of a small but growing number of female boxers in China, challenging traditional stereotypes that often steer women away from such activities.
"A woman is not just limited to being a wife or mother in the house," says Huang, 29, who relishes the intensity of the sport.
Born in a small town in China's southern province of Guangdong, Huang started boxing in 2002. She joined a provincial team three years later but retired in 2011, following an injury.
She met her husband in 2015 and her son was born a year later.
Following a period of severe depression after the birth of her son, Huang was inspired to undertake a gruelling training regime and make a comeback to professional boxing.
In 2018, her efforts were rewarded when she won the Asia Female Continental Super Flyweight Championship gold belt.
