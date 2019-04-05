In pictures: Capturing a tumultuous time for Westminster

The House of Commons has been the scene of dramatic and highly charged exchanges in recent months as MPs debate the best way forward for the UK's Brexit strategy.

Marathon late-night sittings have become the norm and a number of historic votes have meant all eyes have been on Westminster.

This year marks 30 years since video cameras were installed in the Commons to allow the public to watch debates unfold on television.

Key days like the Budget have also been captured by official Commons photographers since 2016, but recently more regular access has been given.

Here is a selection of some of the most striking images from recent weeks:

Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy Image caption Prime Minister Theresa May during her statement to the Commons on the EU Council on 25 March

Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy Image caption Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks during the Brexit extension debate on 14 March

Image copyright UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor Image caption Theresa May speaks during Prime Minister's Questions on 20 March

Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy Image caption Theresa May and her front bench during Prime Minister's Questions on 20 March

Image copyright UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor Image caption Speaker John Bercow gives directions on 25 March

Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy Image caption Theresa May speaking on 27 March

Image copyright UK Parliament / Mark Duffy Image caption Jeremy Corbyn speaking on 29 March

Image copyright UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor Image caption Anna Soubry, member of the The Independent Group, speaks during the second debate ahead of the so-called indicative votes, on 1 April

Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy Image caption Labour MP Ed Miliband speaks at Prime Minister's Questions on 20 March

Image copyright UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor Image caption MPs listen to Theresa May's statement on the EU Council on 25 March

Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy Image caption A wide shot of the House of Commons on 27 March

Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy Image caption Theresa May and her front bench on 3 April

Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy Image caption Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle speaks during Prime Minister's Questions on 20 March

Image copyright UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor Image caption Speaker John Bercow flanked by Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn, on 27 March

Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy Image caption Labour MP Jess Phillips speaks during the Prime Minister's Statement on the EU Council, on 25 March

Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy Image caption MPs during the Brexit extension vote on 14 March

Image copyright UK Parliament/Mark Duffy Image caption The House of Commons on 29 March

.