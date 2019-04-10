Your pictures on the theme of 'Mirror mirror'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "Mirror mirror".
-
Deborah Roy
Deborah Roy: "This bluebird is defending his territory against the bluebird in the mirror."
-
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "He must be a teacher; he's got eyes in the back of his head."
-
Heiri Klein
Heiri Klein: "Two chairs and a mirror is all it takes to make a hair salon."
-
Anthony Amorosi
Anthony Amorosi: "I brought a large cracked mirror to the beach. When I bent the mirror, it gave a great distorted stained-glass effect."
-
Prerna Jain
Prerna Jain: "A monkey looking at its reflection in a broken piece of mirror carelessly thrown by a passer-by."
-
Amy Humphreys
Amy Humphreys: "My girlfriend, Courtney, getting ready for our last night with family before heading off to New Zealand for a year."
-
Anil Tulsi
Anil Tulsi: "A camel-selling festival last November in Pushkar, India."
-
Becky Hamilton
Becky Hamilton: "I love how the technicolour top emphasises the lightheartedness of the scene, despite the deadpan face." The next theme is "Performance" and the deadline for your entries is 16 April 2019. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures", at the bottom of the page.