The winners of the World Press Photo 2019 contest have been announced, selected from over 78,000 photos taken by 4,738 photographers.

Warning: contains images that some may find distressing.

The winning image is by John Moore showing Honduran toddler Yanela Sanchez crying as she and her mother, Sandra Sanchez, are taken into custody by US border officials in McAllen, Texas, USA.

Image copyright John Moore / Getty Images

The photo was taken in June 2018 and is entitled Crying Girl on the Border.

Moore, a senior staff photographer for Getty Images, said: "I think this image touched many people's hearts, as it did mine, because it humanises a larger story.

"When you see Yanela's face, and she is more than two years old now, you really see the humanity and the fear of making such a long journey and crossing a border in the dead of night."

After the photo was seen all around the world, US Customs and Border Protection confirmed that Yanela and her mother had not been among the thousands who had been separated by US officials.

But public outcry over the controversial practice resulted in President Donald Trump reversing the policy on 20 June.

Five other photos were nominated as finalists in the contest, seen below.

Victims of an Alleged Gas Attack Receive Treatment in Eastern Ghouta, by Mohammed Badra

Image copyright Mohammed Badra / European Pressphoto Agency

Mohammed Badra, of European Pressphoto Agency, took this photo in February 2018 after a suspected gas attack on al-Shifunieh, Eastern Ghouta, Syria.

The people of Eastern Ghouta had been under siege by government forces for five years.

Akashinga - the Brave Ones, by Brent Stirton

Image copyright Brent Stirton, Getty Images

Brent Stirton's photo shows Petronella Chigumbura, 30, a member of an all-female anti-poaching unit called Akashinga, participating in stealth and concealment training in the Phundundu Wildlife Park, Zimbabwe.

Akashinga, meaning the brave ones, is a ranger force established as an alternative conservation model, which aims to work with, rather than against local populations, for the long-term benefits of their communities and the environment.

The Disappearance of Jamal Khashoggi, by Chris McGrath

Image copyright Chris McGrath, Getty Images

A critic of the Saudi regime, journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing after entering the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, on 2 October, 2018.

After weeks of false information, Saudi Arabia announced that Mr Khashoggi had been killed accidentally during a fight. Turkish authorities and the CIA claimed he had been murdered by Saudi intelligence operatives.

Chris McGrath's photo shows an unidentified man trying to hold back the press as Saudi investigators arrive at the Saudi Arabian Consulate in Istanbul on 15 October.

Being Pregnant After FARC Child-Bearing Ban, by Catalina Martin-Chico

Image copyright Catalina Martin-Chico / Panos

Catalina Martin-Chico photographed Yorladis, seen pregnant for the sixth time.

Yorladis' previous pregnancies were terminated during her years as a guerrilla for the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC), Colombia's largest rebel group.

Pregnancy was thought to be incompatible with guerrilla life and women were obliged to leave babies with relatives or, some say, have forced abortions - a charge which FARC denies.

Since the signing of a peace agreement between the Colombian government and the FARC rebel movement in 2016, there has been a baby boom among former female guerrillas.

Almajiri Boy, by Marco Gualazzini

Image copyright Marco Gualazzini / Contrasto

Marco Gualazzini captured a shot of an orphaned boy in Bol, Chad, walking past a wall with drawings depicting rocket-propelled grenade launchers.

The image is part of the documentation of the humanitarian crisis in the Chad Basin, caused by a combination of political conflict and environmental factors.

Lake Chad, once one of Africa's largest lakes and a lifeline to 40 million people, is experiencing massive desertification, shrinking by nine-tenths due to climate change, population growth and irrigation.

In another category, Pieter Ten Hoopen won the World Press Photo Story of the Year award for his series entitled The Migrant Caravan.

Image copyright Pieter Ten Hoopen, Agence Vu/Civilian Act

Hoopen documented a group of migrants in October and November 2018 travelling to the US border from Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador and Guatemala.

The travellers were escaping political repression, violence and harsh economic conditions.

In this image, a father and son are sleeping in Juchitán after a long day of walking.

Image copyright Pieter Ten Hoopen, Agence Vu/Civilian Act

Hoopen photographed families bathing, washing clothes and relaxing beside the Rio Novillero, while the caravan took a day to rest near Tapanatepec, Mexico.

Image copyright Pieter Ten Hoopen, Agence Vu/Civilian Act

A girl picks flowers during a walk from Tapanatepec to Niltepec, a distance of 50km (31 miles).

Image copyright Pieter Ten Hoopen, Agence Vu/Civilian Act

Here is a selection of other nominees and winners from this year's contest.

Contemporary Issues, third prize: Afghan Refugees Waiting to Cross the Iranian Border, by Enayat Asadi

Image copyright Enayat Asadi Image caption An Afghan refugee comforts his companion while waiting for transport across the eastern border of Iran on 27 July 2018.

Nature, second prize: Meet Bob, by Jasper Doest

Image copyright Jasper Doest Image caption Bob, a rescued Caribbean flamingo, lives among humans on the Dutch island of Curaçao. During rehabilitation, it was discovered that he had become so used to humans that he would not survive if returned to the wild.

Portraits, first prize: Dakar Fashion, by Finbarr O'Reilly

Image copyright Finbarr O'Reilly Image caption Diarra Ndiaye, Ndeye Fatou Mbaye and Mariza Sakho model outfits by designer Adama Paris, in the Medina neighbourhood of the Senegalese capital Dakar, as residents look on.

General News, second prize: Still Life Volcano, by Daniele Volpe

Image copyright Daniele Volpe Image caption The living room of an abandoned home in San Miguel Los Lotes, Guatemala, lies covered in ash after the eruption of Volcán de Fuego on 3 June 2018.

Environment, third prize: Living Among What's Left Behind, by Mário Cruz

Image copyright Mario Cruz Image caption A child who collects recyclable material lies on a mattress surrounded by rubbish floating on the Pasig River in Manila, Philippines.

The winners and finalists can be seen in a touring exhibition, which opened in Amsterdam on 13th April.

You can view the full set of prize-winning images at www.worldpressphoto.org.