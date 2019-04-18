Your pictures on the theme of 'performance'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "performance".
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "Wrong note perhaps? Oompah band members collapse in a fit of giggles..."
Shikha Sood
Shika Sood: "Daredevil motorcyclists ride into the well of death."
Philippa Huber
Philippa Huber: "An Elvis impersonator serenading me on Brighton pier, Easter weekend 2018."
Ian Burr
Ian Burr: "These wire artists formed a captivating show during the 2017 Riverside Festival in Stockton-on-Tees, showing grace and emotion that gripped the crowd."
Vinod Thomas
Vinod Thomas: "Kalaripayattu is an ancient martial art which originated in Kerala, India. It is mostly focused on defending oneself against an enemy."
dokyo dokyo jr
Dokyo Dokyo Jr: "This lady stretches as she prepares for her daily morning tai chi in Hong Kong."
Rob Barker
Rob Barker: "This is a flamenco performance in Seville for my 60th birthday present. It was the most intense, thrilling and unnerving piece of theatre I have ever experienced."
Keith Madden
Keith Madden: "We went to a Kathakali performance while on holiday in Cochin, India. Luckily we were allowed cameras so I managed to take this close-up of one of the performers. It shows the heavy make-up and costume required to be put on for every performance."
Elisa Decker
Elisa Decker: "Haitian Vodou drummer Frisner Augustin, 1979, New York City. He was one of a kind." The next theme is "connections" and the deadline for your entries is 23 April 2019. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures", at the bottom of the page.