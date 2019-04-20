Association of Photographers' awards shortlist revealed
- 20 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Association of Photographers (AOP) has announced the shortlist of photos for its annual awards, with 240 finalists going on display in London.
The photos have been chosen from more than 2,000 entries in various categories, with the winners announced on 14 May.
Here is a selection of images from the shortlist with captions by the photographers.
The finalists can be seen for free at Lobby, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, until 31 May.