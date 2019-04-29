In Pictures

Mozambique: Cyclone Kenneth aftermath in pictures

  • 29 April 2019
Related Topics
A woman in Macomia, northern Mozambique assesses the damage after a mature baobab tree slammed into her home during Cyclone Kenneth Image copyright AFP

A powerful cyclone has destroyed thousands of homes and killed dozens of people in Mozambique.

Cyclone Kenneth made landfall on Thursday with winds of 220km/h (140mph).

It is predicted the weather system will dump twice as much rainfall as Cyclone Idai, which left more than 900 dead across Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe last month.

The aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth is seen in Macomia District, Cabo Delgado province, Mozambique Image copyright OCHA/Saviano Abreu/via REUTERS

Pemba, regional capital of Cabo Delgado state, has experienced more than 2m (6.5ft) of rain, turning roads into rivers.

A woman crosses a flooded street in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, Mozambique Image copyright Reuters
Presentational white space
A man helps a woman through a flooded neighbourhood in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth, in Pemba, Mozambique Image copyright Reuters
Presentational white space
A man walks past flood damaged houses in the aftermath of Cyclone Kenneth in Pemba, Mozambique Image copyright Reuters

The flood risk was compounded by Kenneth hitting at the end of the rainy season when river levels were already high, the UN's Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) noted.

Residents observe a Brazilian firefighter team at work in Mazive, southern Mozambique Image copyright AFP

Flooding has destroyed infrastructure and made aid efforts more complicated.

Residents stand next to a road partially destroyed by floods after heavy downpours in Pemba Image copyright STRINGER/AFP

Cyclone Kenneth has already devastated areas of the island nation of Comoros.

People stand by damaged houses and fallen trees after tropical storm Kenneth hit Comoros Image copyright AFP

Ocha spokesman Saviano Abreu said the situation in the towns of Macomia and Quissanga was critical, adding that there were also worries for the cut-off island of Ibo.

A satellite image of Cyclone Kenneth taken by Nasa shows its approach towards the coast of Mozambique Image copyright NASA

.

Related Topics