Your pictures on the theme of 'spur of the moment'

  • 1 May 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "spur of the moment".

  • A fisherman tosses a fish on to his boat Robert Winter

    Robert Winter: "One of Myanmar's leg-rowing Inle Lake fishermen tosses his recent catch into his boat."

  • A golden sunset falls over the snowy mountains in the Dolomites Nikola Cosic

    Nikola Cosic: "Sunset over the Cortina d'Ampezzo, Dolomites, or are the Orcs coming?"

  • A group of athletes Oke Oluwasegun

    Oke Oluwasegun photographed these athletes in Abeokuta, Nigeria.

  • Children playing in the pool with their legs over the edge Richard Derwent

    Richard Derwent: "Family fun on our Spanish villa holiday, but someone just had to go and spoil the line-up..."

  • Two people dance under the pink sunset Alice Wright

    Alice Wright: "Two of my closest friends, making the most of the warm evening sunshine."

  • A boy somersaults from the promenade into the sea Tim Holland

    Tim Holland: "Heroic somersault from the promenade into the sea."

  • A horse jacks his back legs almost knocking off the cowboy on its back Richard Fuller

    Richard Fuller: "The cowboy was probably revaluating his spur of the moment decision to ride that bronco (horse)."

  • workmen with helmets and body suits grab a drink from a vending machine Francis Brown

    Francis Brown: "I was cutting through a backstreet in Osaka, when I chanced upon these workmen catching a break." The next theme is "rivers and streams" and the deadline for your entries is 7 May 2019. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme; you take the pictures", at the bottom of the page.

