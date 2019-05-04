In Pictures

Week in pictures: 27 April - 3 May 2019

  • 4 May 2019

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Drake poses backstage with his awards Image copyright Steve Marcus / Reuters
Image caption Drake has broken the record for the number of Billboard Music Awards received by an artist - after picking up 12 on Wednesday. The rapper now has a total of 27 Billboard Awards.
Steve Cohen eats Kentucky Fried Chicken at a House Judiciary Committee Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters
Image caption Democratic congressman Steve Cohen brought a bucket of fried chicken and a chicken statue to the House Judiciary Committee hearing as a statement about Attorney General William Barr refusing to appear.
Yuuka Hasumi and Ibuki Ito perform Image copyright Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters
Image caption Yuuka Hasumi and Ibuki Ito from Japan perform at an Acopia School party in Seoul, South Korea, which offers a shot at K-pop stardom, teaching the dance moves, the songs and the language.
Great Britain's Hayley Carruthers falls at the end of the women's elite race Image copyright Paul Childs / Reuters
Image caption British runner Hayley Carruthers crawls over the finishing line of the London Marathon after her legs gave way. Hayley still managed to beat her personal best time by three minutes, finishing in 02:33:59.
Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg holds the hand of his granddaughter Jordana Karger Image copyright Kacper Pempel / Reuters
Image caption Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg holds the hand of his granddaughter Jordana Karger, as he arrives to take part in the annual March of the Living to commemorate the Holocaust, at the Auschwitz concentration camp, in Oswiecim, Poland.
Japan's new Emperor Naruhito ascends the throne Image copyright Imperial Household Agency / EPA
Image caption Japan's Emperor Naruhito succeeded his father, 85-year-old Akihito, who has abdicated, citing his age and failing health. Emperor Naruhito paid tribute to his father, while pledging to show the same devotion to his people.
Members of the Chapel-en-le-Frith Morris Dancers Image copyright Lindsey Parnaby / AFP
Image caption Members of the Chapel-en-le-Frith Morris Dancers atop the Eccles Pike at High Peak in Derbyshire, as part of the ancient Celtic festival Beltane, celebrated on May Day.
Workers protest during May Day Image copyright Antara Foto / Moch Asim / Reuters
Image caption On May Day in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, workers took to the streets to protest.
Thashan looks after his son Image copyright Allison Joyce / Getty Images
Image caption Thashan looks after his son, who was injured in the attack at the Christian Zion church in the Mattakalappu area of Sri Lanka over Easter. Thashan's wife and daughter were killed in the blast. Both of his sons panic if he leaves their side. The bombings targeted churches which were packed for Easter Sunday services, as well as hotels popular with tourists.

