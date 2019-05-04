Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Steve Marcus / Reuters Image caption Drake has broken the record for the number of Billboard Music Awards received by an artist - after picking up 12 on Wednesday. The rapper now has a total of 27 Billboard Awards.

Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters Image caption Democratic congressman Steve Cohen brought a bucket of fried chicken and a chicken statue to the House Judiciary Committee hearing as a statement about Attorney General William Barr refusing to appear.

Image copyright Kim Hong-Ji / Reuters Image caption Yuuka Hasumi and Ibuki Ito from Japan perform at an Acopia School party in Seoul, South Korea, which offers a shot at K-pop stardom, teaching the dance moves, the songs and the language.

Image copyright Paul Childs / Reuters Image caption British runner Hayley Carruthers crawls over the finishing line of the London Marathon after her legs gave way. Hayley still managed to beat her personal best time by three minutes, finishing in 02:33:59.

Image copyright Kacper Pempel / Reuters Image caption Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg holds the hand of his granddaughter Jordana Karger, as he arrives to take part in the annual March of the Living to commemorate the Holocaust, at the Auschwitz concentration camp, in Oswiecim, Poland.

Image copyright Imperial Household Agency / EPA Image caption Japan's Emperor Naruhito succeeded his father, 85-year-old Akihito, who has abdicated, citing his age and failing health. Emperor Naruhito paid tribute to his father, while pledging to show the same devotion to his people.

Image copyright Lindsey Parnaby / AFP Image caption Members of the Chapel-en-le-Frith Morris Dancers atop the Eccles Pike at High Peak in Derbyshire, as part of the ancient Celtic festival Beltane, celebrated on May Day.

Image copyright Antara Foto / Moch Asim / Reuters Image caption On May Day in Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, workers took to the streets to protest.

Image copyright Allison Joyce / Getty Images Image caption Thashan looks after his son, who was injured in the attack at the Christian Zion church in the Mattakalappu area of Sri Lanka over Easter. Thashan's wife and daughter were killed in the blast. Both of his sons panic if he leaves their side. The bombings targeted churches which were packed for Easter Sunday services, as well as hotels popular with tourists.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.