Week in pictures: 4-10 May 2019

  • 13 May 2019

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Russian servicewomen Image copyright Maxim Shemetov / Reuters
Image caption Russian servicewomen take part in the Moscow Victory Day parade that marks the anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex with their baby son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor Image copyright Dominic Lipinski / PA
Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex presented their new baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world
US singer Ciara Image copyright Angela Weiss / AFP
Image caption US singer Ciara arrives for the 2019 Met Gala, an annual benefit event for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters Image copyright Sanjay Kanojia / AFP
Image caption Bharatiya Janata Party supporters attended a rally as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ramped up the rhetoric ahead of Phase VI of India's general election in Allahabad.
A visitor views an artwork from US artist Martin Puryear's Liberty exhibition in Venice Image copyright Tiziana Fabi / AFP
Image caption A visitor views part of US artist Martin Puryear's Liberty exhibition during a press preview ahead of the opening of the 58th Venice Biennale international art exhibition in Italy.
The Flying Scotsman steam train Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA
Image caption The Flying Scotsman steam train crosses the Forth Bridge on its way from Edinburgh to Inverness during the iconic locomotive's tour of the UK
A woman yells slogans during a protest march in Guatemala City Image copyright Edwin Bercian / EPA
Image caption A woman yells slogans during the March for Dignity in Guatemala City which demands an an end to corruption and persecution.
Golfer Tiger Woods is awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters
Image caption Golfer Tiger Woods, who won the Masters golf tournament in April at the age of 43, was presented with America's highest civilian honour, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, by President Donald Trump in a White House ceremony.
Tottenham's Lucas Moura celebrates scoring their third goal Image copyright Matthew Childs / Reuters
Image caption Lucas Moura scored a dramatic 96th-minute winner to cap an astonishing Tottenham fightback against Ajax and set up an all-English Champions League final against Liverpool.
Romania's Simona Halep in action Image copyright Susana Vera / Reuters
Image caption Romania's Simona Halep, currently world number three, beat British number one Johanna Konta at the Madrid Open tennis tournament.

