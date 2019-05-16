The best of British press photography

From wars and riots to world cups and red carpets, the press photographer is on hand to capture in a split second the moment that tells the story. Members of the British Press Photographers' Association are showing off their best work from the past couple of years at the Bargehouse Gallery, central London.

Here is a selection of those on show.

Image copyright Anthony Devlin Image caption A number of moorland fires affected parts of the north of England in 2018 and photographer Anthony Devlin managed to juxtapose the full Moon as it rose above the flames on the moors between Dovestones and Buckton Vale, in Stalybridge, Greater Manchester.

Image copyright Henry Nicholls / Reuters Image caption England football fans enjoyed an amazing summer as their team made it to the semi-finals of the World Cup. Here, they watch the game on television as England go out to Croatia.

Image copyright Yui Mok / PA Image caption Of all the pictures taken during the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, this one, by Yui Mok, of the Press Association, caught the judges' eye. It shows the happy couple as they ride in an Ascot Landau beneath the King George IV Gateway of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, after their wedding in St George's Chapel.

Image copyright Samir Hussein Image caption Taylor Swift was pictured on stage at Wembley Stadium, north-west London, by photographer Samir Hussein.

Image copyright Marc Aspland Image caption Marc Aspland photographed cyclist Chris Froome for Sporting Body, on the Col de la Madone mountain, in Monaco.

Image copyright Eddie Keogh Image caption Eddie Keogh trained his lens on the women's rugby match between England and Canada at Twickenham Stadium, west London.

Image copyright Clara Molden for The Telegraph Image caption Clara Molden photographed the British documentary film-maker and broadcaster Louis Theroux for the Daily Telegraph.

Image copyright Michael McGurk Image caption A contestant in the Muddy Trial at the Craufurdland estate in Fenwick, East Ayrshire, makes her way through the course as photographer Michael McGurk records the moment.

Image copyright Natasha Pszenicki Image caption Natasha Pszenicki was commissioned to shoot and design a picture for the Evening Standard called The Tech Wizards.

Image copyright Hannah McKay Image caption Reuters photographer Hannah McKay caught Pope Francis as he left St Mary's Pro-Cathedral during his visit to Dublin.

Image copyright Paul Ellis / AFP Image caption Photographer Paul Ellis was on hand to record the moment the Prime Minister, Theresa May, was handed a P45 by comedian Simon Brodkin as she delivered her speech on the final day of the Conservative Party annual conference at the Manchester Central Convention Complex. Brodkin said: "Boris asked me to give you this," before he was bundled out of the hall.

Image copyright Peter Nicholls / Reuters Image caption While covering the local elections in May 2018, Reuters photographer Peter Nicholls photographed Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn as he clasped his hands together after casting his vote.

Image copyright Sam Tarling / The Telegraph Image caption Sam Tarling was working for the Telegraph when he took this powerful picture that shows civilians fleeing from the Islamic State's last remaining territory in Syria.

Image copyright Anthony Upton Image caption This pictures of Baz Barratt as he enters an ice hole during a respite holiday in Norway organised by the Royal Marines Club was taken by Anthony Upton. The former mountain leader lost his leg and suffered severe damage to his hands due to a roadside bomb in Afghanistan in 2008.

Image copyright James Veysey / Shutterstock Image caption A performer of the Cirque du Soleil was photographed by James Veysey at the Royal Albert Hall, in west London.

Image copyright Simon Dack Image caption Photographer Simon Dack caught this humorous moment during the judging of the Best Pig in Show category at the South of England Show, at the Ardingly Showground, West Sussex. The annual event is a celebration of British farming and local produce.

Image copyright Mark Stewart Image caption And finally... Mark Stewart photographed this inquisitive cow in the Eden Valley, Cumbria.

All photographs courtesy British Press Photographers' Association.