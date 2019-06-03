President Trump has arrived in the UK with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, for his first state visit.

The President's children and their families will be joining him on the three-day trip, which includes lunch with the Queen, and a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace.

Here are pictures from the visit, starting on Monday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption After landing at Stansted Airport, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump appeared on the steps of Air Force One, moments after Mr Trump tweeted comments about London Mayor Sadiq Khan, calling him a "stone cold loser" and accusing him of being "nasty".

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Trump waves to photographers.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt greets Mr Trump on the tarmac at Stansted. The president will also meet Prime Minister Theresa May during his visit.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mr Trump boards Marine One to travel into central London.

