News images of Donald Trump's state visit to the UK
- 3 June 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
President Trump has arrived in the UK with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, for his first state visit.
The President's children and their families will be joining him on the three-day trip, which includes lunch with the Queen, and a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace.
Here are pictures from the visit, starting on Monday.
Photos are copyright.